




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Schrock, Marañon lead 27-man Azkals lineup for Suzuki Cup
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 28, 2021 | 10:07am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Schrock, MaraÃ±on lead 27-man Azkals lineup for Suzuki Cup
United City FC's Bienve Maranon in the AFC Champions League
AFC
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — United City FC Stephan Schrock and Bienvenido Marañon will banner the Philippine Azkals in the upcoming AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 set in Singapore beginning December 5.



Schrock, a veteran for the Philippine booters, will skipper the squad while Marañon is expected to make his first appearance for the national team after gaining Philippine citizenship earlier this year.





Joining Schrock and Marañon are veterans Patrick Reichelt, Mike Ott, Martin Steuble, Angel Guirado and Kenshiro Daniels.



Also making a return to the squad after missing out on the FIFA World Cup and AFC Asian Cup joint qualifiers are Amani Aguinaldo, Kevin Ingreso, Iain Ramsay, and Daisuke Sato.



Jeff Tabinas, Mar Vincent Diano, and goalkeepers Bernd Schipmann and Kevin Ray Mendoza will also be available for the Azkals.



Call ups from the youth team are also joining the Filipino booters with Oliver Bias, Justin Baas, Dennis Chung, Oskari Kekkonen, Sandro Reyes, Christian Rontini, and Quincy Kameraad called up.



First-timers Jesper Nyholm, Amin Nazari, Matthew Custodio, and Harry Foll will also fly to Singapore for the tiff.



However, the Azkals will be missing some big names like Gerrit Holtmann, Patrick Strauss, Raphael Obermair, Michael Kempter and Neil Etheridge as the tournament is held outside the FIFA window.



The booters are held up with their respective clubs.



Other players who were also unable to secure a release from their clubs are Josh Grommen, Patrick Deyto and Randy Schneider.



Azkals coach Scott Cooper is aiming for a better result for the Azkals, despite missing some key players.



"This is a very prestigious tournament,” he said. "We have a history of doing well and going to the semifinals, but we need to do more than that.



The Azkals also had to deal with injuries which led to withdrawals of players.



Among them are Jarvey Gayoso, Manny Ott, Carli De Murga, Michael and Matthew Baldissimo, Sebastian Rasmussen, and Adrian Ugelvik.



Cooper said that the missing players will be a big blow, but still believes the Filipinos can come out with a competitive campaign.



"It’s extremely difficult hence we have to temper our expectations. [But] we have a nice squad and we have a new addition in Jesper Nyholm, whose season is finally finished, so we can bring him in and there’s couple of new faces coming in." Cooper said.



"We have a good squad, we must be positive and go on and show what we can do." he added.



The Azkals begin their Suzuki Cup campaign on December 8 against hosts Singapore. They will then play Timor Leste on December 11, Thailand on December 14, and finally Myanmar on December 18.



The tournament was originally scheduled to run in 2020 but was rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      AZKALS
                                                      FOOTBALL
                                                      SUZUKI CUP
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 PATAFA says Obiena's coach approached them on alleged salary issues
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PATAFA says Obiena's coach approached them on alleged salary issues


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
According to PATAFA President Phillip Ella Juico, it was Petrov himself who approached the federation in September to open...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Adiwang falls via submission in main event debut; Catalan suffers 3rd straight loss
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Adiwang falls via submission in main event debut; Catalan suffers 3rd straight loss


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Adiwang could not get anything going on Brooks as the American was able to bring the fight to the ground.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PATAFA open to mediation
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PATAFA open to mediation


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association president Philip Ella Juico is amenable to the proposal of Philippine Sports...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Obiena receiving passport offers from many countries, says mentor
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Obiena receiving passport offers from many countries, says mentor


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Obiena and PATAFA have been feuding for the past couple of weeks following claims of Obiena falsifying liquidation repor...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ramil de Jesus cements status among coaching elite with Champions League crown
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ramil de Jesus cements status among coaching elite with Champions League crown


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
It’s the sixth crown for De Jesus with the Cargo Movers after also capturing five in the Philippine Superliga before...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Schrock, Mara&ntilde;on lead 27-man Azkals lineup for Suzuki Cup
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Schrock, Marañon lead 27-man Azkals lineup for Suzuki Cup


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Schrock, a veteran for the Philippine booters, will skipper the squad while Marañon is expected to make his first appearance...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Tragedy won’t deter Paradero
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 November 28, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Robert Paradero suffered a family tragedy last Wednesday when his father Federico died of complications from pneumonia.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Serbia stint molding Gilas women's Animam to a more versatile player
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Serbia stint molding Gilas women's Animam to a more versatile player


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
It looks like Gilas Pilipinas women's stalwart Jack Animam has already made herself a better player amid her stay in Serbia...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Suns, Warriors stay hot to remain on top of West standings
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Suns, Warriors stay hot to remain on top of West standings


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Phoenix Suns and the Golden State Warriors remain on top of their game as they extended their respective winning streaks...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Martin's Kansas suffer upset; Padilla, UPenn wins over fellow Fil-Ams
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Martin's Kansas suffer upset; Padilla, UPenn wins over fellow Fil-Ams


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Despite the Jayhawks leading the game at halftime by double digits, 45-35, the Dayton Flyers roared back in the second h...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with