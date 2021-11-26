Picson elected president of Philippinesâ€™ successful boxing body






































































 




   







   















Picson elected president of Philippines’ successful boxing body
                        

                           
Joey Villar - Philstar.com
November 26, 2021 | 1:12pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
MANILA, Philippines – The Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) has elected its new set of officers headed by its new chairman Ricky Vargas and president Ed Picson in polls done online Thursday.



Picson succeeded Vargas after serving as ABAP’s executive director and secretary-general for more than a decade.



No less than Vargas, the chief architect of boxing’s strongest Olympic performance to date — two silver and a bronze — in the Tokyo Games last August, himself nominated Picson.



“I am honored to turn the baton over to Ed as my successor,” said Vargas. “He is the most qualified and deserving for the position. Ed is principled and honest man who believes in good governance, cares very much for our boxers and is hands on.



“I am confident he will bring ABAP to the next level,” he added.



And Vargas was referring to a gold in the 2024 Paris Games.



Picson said he is up to the challenge.



“I am humbled by the trust and confidence reposed in me. The results in the last Olympics, where Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam won silvers and Eumir Marcial got bronze, will be a tough act to follow,” said Picson.



“But our boxers, coaches and support staff assure me they are all up to the task. We vow not to let our country down,” he added.



Others elected unanimously were Deputy Speaker Robbie Puno as vice president and former congressman Raul Daza as vice chairman.



Picson said he would appoint his secretary-general and treasure in their first board meeting next week, as per ABAP’s by-laws.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

