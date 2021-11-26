




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Quiban fights back, shoots 69 in Phuket golf tourney
                        

                           
Jan Veran - Philstar.com
November 26, 2021 | 8:43am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Quiban fights back, shoots 69 in Phuket golf tourney
Justin Quiban
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Out of competitive play for quite some time, Justin Quiban shook of the rust and turned in a gutsy three-under 69, four strokes behind American John Catlin, who grabbed the lead at dusk on a solid 65 behind a stirring two-eagle feat at the start of the Blue Canyon Phuket Championship in Phuket, Thailand Thursday.



Quiban submitted his 36-33 card in one of the late flights in a long day in the $1 million championship at the Canyon course marking the restart of the Asian Tour after a 20-month hiatus.



The two-time Philippine Golf Tour champion, who became the first Filipino to hurdle a PGA Tour qualifier in the 3M Open last July, came out of a three-birdie, three-bogey frontside game with two birdies in the first three holes at the back. He gained another stroke on No. 15 before closing out with three pars.



That put him at joint 10th with 11 others, led by Aussies Scott Hend and Wade Ornmsby and Korean Kim Joo Hyung, who honed his talent and skills at Riviera, winning the national amateur stroke play crown in record fashion at Riviera in 2018. Kim also won a leg on the Philippine Golf Tour and became the youngest winner of The Country Club Invitational at 16 the following year.



Catlin spiked his 32-33 card with eagles on par-5 Nos. 9 and 15 while birdying Nos. 4, 6 and 14 to wrest a one-stroke lead over Taiwanese Chan Shih-chang, who also turned in a solid round of 66 on a pair of 33s while Thai Phachara Khongwatmai birdied two of the last three holes at the front to fire a 67 for third.



Earlier, Miguel Tabuena turned in a gutsy one-under 71 while Tony Lascuña birdied his opening hole on No. 10 but floundered with a string of mishits leading to five bogeys against one more birdie for a 75 and a share of 107th.



Tabuena bogeyed Nos. 10 and 12 while trying to get his rhythm and feel his way around the Canyon course then gunned down four birdies in an eight-hole stretch from No. 13 although he failed to cash in on the last two par-5s while stumbling with a bogey on No. 7 for a 35-36.



Still, it was a fine showing for the 27-year-old two-time Philippine Open champion, who posted a low tied at 67th in his last Asian Tour foray in the 2020 Malaysia Open before being kept out of play due to pandemic coupled with the suspension of the Philippine Golf Tour. 



But back back in the region’s premier circuit after falling short of his bid in the Korn Ferry Tour Q-School following a title romp in the Idaho Open two months ago, Tabuena stood at joint 41st in a starting field of 144, six shots off the pace.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      GOLF
                                                      JUSTIN QUIBAN
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Aquino cut for Japan-China match; may suit up in next FIBA window
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Aquino cut for Japan-China match; may suit up in next FIBA window


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
With this development as Japan faces China in a Fiba World Cup Qualifying Match this November 27, at the Xebio Arena Sendai,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kai Sotto being rested in preparation for looming NBL regular season
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kai Sotto being rested in preparation for looming NBL regular season


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kai Sotto is unlikely to play any more games with the Adelaide 36ers in the NBL Blitz, the Australian NBL's preseason to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Rockets stun Bulls; Returning LeBron leads Lakers past Pacers in OT
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Rockets stun Bulls; Returning LeBron leads Lakers past Pacers in OT


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
The cellar-dwelling Rockets used a third quarter surge where they outscored the Bulls, 35-18, to notch only their second win...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gilas prospect de Jesus, Duke go 5-0; Fajardo yet to make college debut
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gilas prospect de Jesus, Duke go 5-0; Fajardo yet to make college debut


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Already having more games under her belt than her freshman season, de Jesus contributed sparingly in the win with just 15...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ancajas set to clash with Japan's Ioka in title unification
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ancajas set to clash with Japan's Ioka in title unification


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
IBF junior bantamweight champion Jerwin Ancajas will get a rare chance to unify titles, putting his title on the line against...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Nike to release second shoe collaboration with Korea's G-Dragon
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Nike to release second shoe collaboration with Korea's G-Dragon


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 14 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Dubbed the Nike Kwondo1, the sportswear giant joins forces with the Seoul-born artist and his PEACEMINUSONE label to create...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Remy Martin tows Kansas to win on Thanksgiving
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Remy Martin tows Kansas to win on Thanksgiving


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 46 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The transferee from Arizona State made his presence felt with 15 points, eight rebounds and four assists in the win.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kai Sotto 'outstanding' with Adelaide 36ers, says coach
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kai Sotto 'outstanding' with Adelaide 36ers, says coach


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
CJ Bruton, the new head coach of the 36ers, said he is working closely with Kai Sotto to prepare him not only for the grind...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bolts hit paydirt, rule PBA 3x3 leg 2
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bolts hit paydirt, rule PBA 3x3 leg 2


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
With a highly-charged performance in the final day of hostilities, the Meralco Bolts struck gold in the second leg of the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cargo Movers complete unblemished run
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cargo Movers complete unblemished run


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
F2 Logistics capped off a perfect title run in the inaugural PNVF Champions League with a 25-20, 25-20, 25-22 win over Chery...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with