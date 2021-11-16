




































































 




   







   















Sports
                        
Training facilities set to open for Asian Games, SEA Games athletes
                        

                           
Joey Villar - Philstar.com
November 16, 2021 | 12:37pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Training facilities set to open for Asian Games, SEA Games athletes
MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) will open its sports facilities to the national athletes starting January 10 for them to start their preparation for both the Hanoi Southeast Asian Games and Huangzhou Asian Games next year.



“The PSC board approved the resumption of training of selected national teams not earlier than January 10, 2022 at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex (Manila), PhilSports Complex (Pasig) and Baguio Training Camp,” the agency said in a statement.



“This resumption is dependent on provision of many considerations for safety before final implementation,” it added.



The PSC also said it has evaluated viable facilities and that it is coordinating with the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) and local government units involved to ensure that all safety measures are taken for the protection of national team members.



This is because the COVID-19 facilities at PhilSports and Rizal have remained in operation.



Dormitary repairs have also been started as some areas were damaged due to rains.



It will also strictly implement a “no vaccine, no entry” policy at aforementioned sites.



“A no vaccine, no entry policy will be one of the strict requirements in the said training resumption,” it said.



There were some national teams that have started competition and training like karate in Baguio and swimming at the New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac.



Track and field has laid plans it will hold a two-day bubble meet next month at PhilSports.



The PSC also spent millions to have then Tokyo Olympic-bound athletes train at the Inspire Sports Academy in Binan, Laguna early this year.



And with the Rizal, Baguio and Pasig venues finally ready for use, the government should save money usually allotted for rent payments.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

