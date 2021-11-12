Kaya FC sweeps group matches

MANILA, Philippines — Jovin Bedic fired a brace to power Kaya FC Iloilo to a comprehensive 6-0 win over Mendiola FC 1991 and Group B top seeding going into the semis of the Philippines Football League (PFL) Copa Paulino Alcantara Wednesday in Carmona, Cavite.

Bedic opened scoring in the 10th and 35th minutes then Ryo Fujii (40’), Kenshiro Daniels (63’), Daizo Horikoshi (71’) and Carlyle Mitchell (90+2’) joined the fray to seal Kaya’s two-game sweep of group action.

The Iloilo-based booters, who beat the Azkals Development Team in Sunday’s kickoff match, 2-0, will face Group A No. 2 Dynamic Herb Cebu in the knockout semis.