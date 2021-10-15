Ramos makes B. League debut vs Parks' Nagoya

Dwight Ramos of Toyama goes up against Ray Parks and Nagoya.

MANILA, Philippines – Kiefer Ravena’s Shiga Lakestars shoot for a solo lead while debuting Dwight Ramos of Toyama aims for a breakthrough win against Ray Parks Jr. of Nagoya in another exciting All-Filipino duel in the third week of the Japan B. League.

Considered as already among the league's top playmakers, Kiefer and the Lakestars (3-1) tangle with Kyoto (2-2) at the Hannaryz Arena at 5:05 p.m. in a bid to break free from an eight-way logjam atop of the 20-team B. League Division I field.

Kiefer, the third-best assist man so far with 6.8 a game, and Shiga will be riding on two straight wins last week over Ibaraki that is still missing another Filipino import Javi Gomez de Liaño due to quarantine protocol.

Ramos, for his part, has cleared his own quarantine in time for the third All-Pinoy Japan battle so far as Toyama hosts Parks’ Nagoya at 5:05 p.m. at the Toyama City Gymnasium.

His availability could not be in better timing for the Grouses with 0-4 start opposite the Diamond Dolphins (1-3), who is also struggling due to Parks’ nagging muscle strain injury that led to his limited debut action last week.

The Ramos-Parks duel serves as a follow-up to the early local collision of the Ravena brothers in the weekend opener and the explosive encounter of Thirdy and Kobe last week.

This time, Thirdy and Kobe go separate ways with San-en (2-2) and Niigata (2-2) playing on the road against Hiroshima (3-1) and Hokkaido (0-4), respectively.

San-en battles Hiroshima at 12:05 p.m. at the Hiroshima Sun Plaza followed by Niigata’s match against the winless Hokkaido at 1:05 p.m. at the Hokkai Kitayell Sports Center.

In the Division II, Juan Gomez De Liaño and Earthfriends Tokyo Z (0-4) resume hunt for a maiden win against Sendai (2-2) tomorrow while Kemark Cariño (Aomori) is nearing completion of his own quarantine.