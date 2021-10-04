




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Saso fades on shaky putting in ShopRite LPGA Classic
                        

                           
Dante Navarro - Philstar.com
October 4, 2021 | 1:16pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Saso fades on shaky putting in ShopRite LPGA Classic
Yuka Saso of Japan hits her tee shot on the 2nd hole during the final round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer on the Bay Course at Seaview Golf Club on October 03, 2021 in Galloway, New Jersey.
Sarah Stier / Getty Images / AFP
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Yuka Saso was all fired up after burying an eagle putt from seven feet on No. 3, her eyes perhaps lighting up for a potential crack at the ShopRite LPGA Classic championship.



Three holes later, she started to wonder as her putter began to sputter.



“It wasn’t that the ball was rolling badly and the pin placements were difficult. I just couldn’t get the line and the speed,” rued Saso, who three-putted No. 6 and failed to rescue another par off the bunker from short range on the par-3 15th.



Ending up with 34 putts after back-to-back 26s in a day when Celine Boutier and Brooke Henderson tamed the terrors lurking on Seaview’s Bay course’s tricky surface with solid 63 and 64, respectively, Saso wound up at joint 19th with a 69 in New Jersey Sunday (Monday, Manila time).



While Boutier and the rest of the contenders wielded hot putters, Saso wrestled with her stick after that eagle feat off a solid 4-iron second shot from 190 yards on the par-5 No. 3 as she muffed birdie chances after birdie chances and bowed out of contention despite hitting all but one green.



In contrast, Boutier and Henderson knocked down putts after putts from varied distances in the same group with Cheyenne Knight, five flights ahead of the championship threesome with the former hitting clutch birdies, gaining two strokes on the last three holes, including on the closing par-5 hole to shoot an eight-under card and edge the latter and erstwhile joint Korean leaders Jin Young Ko and Inbee Park by one on a 199 total.



Henderson matched Boutier’s stirring round but came a birdie short of forcing a playoff, her seven-under output dropping her to joint second at 200 with Jin and Park, who slowed down at the backside of the par-71 layout after a fiery frontside duel and finished with identical 69s.



“It was such a surreal day. I knew I had to shoot a low score to even have a chance,” said Boutier, who with the Canadian ace started out five shots behind the Koreans but pulled within with scorching 31 and 32 cards at the front, respectively. “Then after No. 18, I had left everything on the course.”



“I was expecting to go into a playoff. It was already in my mind having to prepare for that. That fact that neither Jin Young nor Park birdied No. 18 really left me kind of stunned. I’m still surprised about it,” said the 27-year-old Frenchwoman, who nailed her second LPGA victory worth $265,500.



Saso also did expect to contend, particularly after that early eagle exploit but was just as shocked when her putting turned from being friendly to hostile.



With birdies on Nos. 8 and 14, the ICTSI-backed shotmaker wound up with a two-under card for a 206 total and a share of 19th with seven others in a big letdown for the US Women’s Open champion who came into the 54-hole championship brimming with confidence following a tied for fourth effort in the Arkansas Championship last week.



She stood just two shots off the pace at joint 11th with an impressive opening 67, dropped four shots farther back to a share of 16th with a 70 Saturday but pulled to within striking distance with that early eagle feat.



“I don’t think I’m ready. I want to get good results in every tournament,” said the 20-year-old Olympian gearing up for a big rebound in the $3 million Founders Cup beginning Thursday (Friday in Manila) in West Caldwell, also in New Jersey.



As Saso struggled on the surface, Bianca Pagdanganan mounted her own rally from joint 32nd with a fiery backside start of 31. She birdied the first hole to go four-under and tied Saso and a slew of others at seven-under overall but reeled back with back-to-back bogeys from No. 7.



She birdied the last to card a 68 for joint 27th at 207 even as Dottie Ardina matched that three-under finish for a share of 44th at 209.



Saso pocketed $18,615 while Pagdanganan and Ardina received $13,930 and $7,123, respectively.



But the day belonged to Boutier, who rallied from five down at joint 10th with a scorching start and a solid finish to frustrate Koreans Jin Young Ko and Inbee Park, the world’s No. 2 and 3, respectively, and equally hot-charging Brooke Henderson of Canada,



Boutier, 27, worked her way back into contention with a six-birdie binge at the front with Henderson, also five off at the start of the final round, coming away with a five-birdie splurge of her own.



But the former could get no closer than three as Jin stayed in control with a 34 and erstwhile co-leader Park yielded the solo lead with 35.



As the pressure mounted and conditions got tougher at the back, Boutier ran off a slew of pars then birdied two of the last to complete a solid 31-32 round then watched Jin fell short of forcing a playoff with a bogey on No. 15 in a birdie-less stint in the last nine holes for a 34-35.



Park also missed a couple of birdie chances and settled for a one-birdie, one-bogey backside card for a 35-34 while Henderson matched Boutier‘s bogey-free card but came up short by one birdie for a pair of 32s.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      GOLF
                                                      YUKA SASO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kobe Paras, Niigata get back at Kyoto Hannaryz
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kobe Paras, Niigata get back at Kyoto Hannaryz


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
Erasing an 11-point deficit, Paras and the Albirex BB thus split their back-to-back games against Kyoto.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Vaccinated Wiggins can play in Warriors' NBA home games
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Vaccinated Wiggins can play in Warriors' NBA home games


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Golden State Warriors swingman Andrew Wiggins has been vaccinated against COVID-19 and will be able to play in NBA home games...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hot finish puts Saso back in hunt
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hot finish puts Saso back in hunt


                              

                                                                  By Dante Navarro |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
From two down to six behind, Saso will have a lot of rallying to do to overhaul a huge deficit against a pair of fancied Koreans...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 UFC Fight Night 193&rsquo;s main events lacked fireworks
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
UFC Fight Night 193’s main events lacked fireworks


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Thiago Santos-Johnny Walker clash in UFC Fight Night 193 was minus the fireworks promised by both sides.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Magnolia turns back Meralco to draw first blood in PBA semis
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Magnolia turns back Meralco to draw first blood in PBA semis


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
After squandering a seven-point lead at halftime, the Hotshots bounced back in the fourth salvo to frustrate the Bolts and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 PBA Player of the Week Abueva does it all for Magnolia
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PBA Player of the Week Abueva does it all for Magnolia


                              

                                 2 minutes ago                              


                                                            
And so far, the Magnolia Hotshots are reaping the fruits of their off-season gamble on Calvin Abueva.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Looking at San-En Neophoenix's comeback win vs Shiga
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Looking at San-En Neophoenix's comeback win vs Shiga


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
San-en Neophoenix’s 101-96 overtime win over the Shiga Lakestars in the Japan B League was almost a carbon copy of the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Brady becomes NFL's all-time leading passer
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Brady becomes NFL's all-time leading passer


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady became the NFL's all-time passer in his homecoming game against the New England...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tropa, hotshots deliver first blow
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tropa, hotshots deliver first blow


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Top seed TNT survived the furious endgame rally of No. 4 San Miguel Beer to eke out an 89-88 verdict and get the head start...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Yuka, Bianca, Dottie make final round
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Yuka, Bianca, Dottie make final round


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Yuka Saso closed her round with an eagle to salvage a one-under-par 70 and tow two other Filipinas into the final round of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with