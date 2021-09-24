Philippines qualifies to AFC Women's Asian Cup after win over Hong Kong

The Filipina booters beat Hong Kong, 2-1, in their final match in the qualifiers set in Tashkent, Uzbekistan to win Group F with six points.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine women’s football team will head to the AFC Women’s Asian Cup for the second edition in a row after booking their slot Friday.

Tahnai Annis put the Philippines in front early when she found the back of the net at the 17th minute mark.

The Filipinas held on to the lead until Hong Kong’s Chung Pui Ki scored an equalizer after 61 minutes of action.

While a draw against Hong Kong would’ve still given the Philippines a slot in the regional tournament, Chandler McDaniel left no stone unturned with the game-winner at the 87th minute to give the Philippines all three points.

It was McDaniel’s first goal for the Philippines after making her national team debut against Nepal last week.

Joining the Philippines so far in the Women’s Asian Cup are hosts India, Japan, Australia, China, and Korea.

Six teams are yet to book their slots in the tournament.