Former Australian Boomer is new coach of Kai Sotto, Adelaide 36ers

MANILA, Philippines — Kai Sotto's Australian National Basketball League (NBL) team Adelaide 36ers have named a new head coach for the 2021-22 NBL Season.

Calling the shots for the team is CJ Bruton, a six-time NBL champion and a former member of the Australian Boomers.

The team made the announcement on their Instagram on Friday. Bruton replaces Conner Henry who was released from his post last month.

The 45-year-old Australian-American played the majority of his playing career in the Aussie NBL with the Perth Wildcats, Brisbane Bullets, Wollongong Hawks, Canberra Cannons, Sydney Kings, and the New Zealand Breakers.

As for his coaching career, he became the head coach of the Brisbane Spartans in the 2015 Southeast Australian Basketball League.

He was also an assitant coach for the Australian Boomers in the 2018 Commonwealth Games where they won gold.