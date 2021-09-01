UAAP expresses willingness to add boxing, weightlifting to calendar

Olympic medalists Hidilyn Diaz (L) and Eumir Marcial were the primary advocates of adding the two events to collegiate leagues

MANILA, Philippines — The UAAP has said it is open to adding sports like boxing and weightlifting to its events, following pleas from Tokyo 2020 Olympic medalists.

Per league executive director Rebo Saguisag, it would all boil down to the member schools' approval.

"We're very much open. From a league standpoint, it's relatively easier," Saguisag said on Tuesday's episode of UAAP Talk.

"The only challenge is actually for the member schools now because they will open up new teams and maintain those teams," he added.

The proposition of adding the two sports, which has produced multiple Olympic medals for the Philippines, was brought up by medalists Hidilyn Diaz and Eumir Marcial.

In fact, Diaz had floated the idea shortly after winning silver back in Rio in 2016.

For the two elite athletes, development in the collegiate level would result in more athletes like themselves and also give more opportunities to student-athletes to still pursue college despite focusing on their respective sports.

Though Saguisag has said that the UAAP is more than open to the proposition, it becomes a little more complicated with the member schools -- especially when it comes to funding and maintaining new teams.

As it stands, the UAAP has 16 sports in a full calendar year — and not all schools are able to field teams in all the sports.

So the burden of adding not one, but two more disciplines in the UAAP, would fall mostly on the eight member universities of the league.

"For the member schools, it would mean new uniforms, scholarships, coaches, etc. That's likely the challenge for us all," said Saguisag.

With the COVID-19 pandemic still wreaking havoc, though, a decision on the addition of the two sports will likely be far into the future.

The UAAP has yet to announce any updates on its latest Season 84.

In 2020, Season 82 was cut short due to the health crisis while Season 83 was scrapped altogether.