Eumir Marcial hopes to see boxing in collegiate leagues
Philippines' Eumir Marcial (blue) celebrates after winning by KO against Armenia's Arman Darchinyan during their men's middle (69-75kg) quarter-final boxing match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo on August 1, 2021.
                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - August 12, 2021 - 9:53am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Tokyo 2020 bronze medalist Eumir Marcial hopes to see amateur boxing in collegiate leagues in the near future.



Including it in leagues like the NCAA and the UAAP, the Zamboanga native says, will help aspiring boxers get the attention they deserve.





"Nakita ko yung isang article kay Ate [Hidilyn Diaz] na sana maipasok din yung weightlifting din sa NCAA, ganun. So sa akin, sana ganun din sa boxing," said Marcial during Tuesday's online forum of the Philippine Sportswriters Association.



"Hindi lang yung basketball, volleyball, yung nakikita natin sa TV, kumbaga pati boxing din eh. Makikilala," he added.



Marcial lamented that although he had already made a name for himself in the amateur boxing scene, hardly anybody recognized it.



Giving aspiring boxers attention and recognition through exposure in collegiate leagues, Marcial says, will serve as inspiration for those wanting to pursue the sport in the long run.



"Ako nga kahit ilang beses na ko nung SEA Games, mga world championships, 'di ako kilala ng ibang tao... Kasi 'di nila alam eh, 'di nila napapanood. Alam nila yung pro boxing lang," said Marcial.



"So sana mapasok yung boxing sa NCAA [at UAAP], kasama na rin yung women's [boxing] para po mainspire din yung mga atleta na boksingero," he added.



The 25-year-old also said that juxtaposing the sport to college education would give the opportunity for student-athletes to be able to work on their sport and their studies at the same time — something that would work for them in the long run.



"Yung iba kasi, tulad ko, gusto ko mag-aral ng college, 'di ako makapagaral kasi nagfofocus ako sa boxing, sa sports," said Marcial.



"Kung meron na dun sa school niyo, may boxing dun, may tournament kayo, naisasabay yung aral at yung boxing," he added. 



For the middleweight pug, all of these factors would play into producing even more world-class calibre athletes.



"Mas makakapagproduce pa tayo ng magagaling na boksingero, nakikilala yung mga boksingero natin," he said.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

