








































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Pacquiao hints at boxing retirement after Ugas loss
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 22, 2021 | 5:02pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Pacquiao hints at boxing retirement after Ugas loss
Manny Pacquiao prepares for a WBA welterweight title fight against Yordenis Ugas at T-Mobile Arena on August 21, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ugas retained the title by unanimous decision.
STEVE MARCUS  /  GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA  /  GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — It seems like the legendary boxing career of Manny Pacquiao (62-8-2, 39 KOs) might be coming to an end after his unanimous decision loss to Yordenis Ugas (27-4-0, 12 KOs) on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).



Speaking during the post fight press conference, Pacquiao seemed to allude to hanging up his gloves after decades of prize fighting.





"In the future, you might not see Manny Pacquiao again to fight in the ring. I don't know," said Pacquiao.



Prior to this, it looked like Pacquiao was saying his goodbyes to the boxing world.



"I've done a lot for boxing, and boxing has done a lot for me. I look forward to spending time with my family and thinking about my future in boxing," Pacquiao said.



"I want to thank all my fans that came to see me fight tonight, I want to thank all of you, the media, for telling my story. About [what] Manny Pacquiao has done in boxing," he added.



Pacquiao, boxing's only eight-division world champion, has been fighting professionally since January 1995 — more than two decades now.



With 72 professional bouts under his belt, his time might be up as his career wanes.



"For how many decades, you, my friends, [the] media, and the boxing fans, [have] always been behind us, supporting us. That's why we're here, we became popular and we accomplish our dream as a fighter because of you," Pacquiao continued.



"I am a fighter inside and outside the ring, and I look forward to getting back to the Philippines and serving the Filipino people as the pandemic continues to affect millions in the Philippines," he added.



Pacquiao looked his age against Ugas, where he struggled to adjust against the Cuban that is seven years his junior.



For many, it may seem that Father Time has finally caught up to the 42-year-old.



Pacquiao said he expects to make his final decision on his boxing career, as well as his political career, next month.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BOXING
                                                      MANNY PACQUIAO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 LIVE updates: Pacquiao vs Ugas in Las Vegas
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LIVE updates: Pacquiao vs Ugas in Las Vegas


                              

                                                                  By PhilstarLIVE |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
In his first fight since July 2019, Pacquiao is out to take back the title the WBA stripped him of in a fight marred by a...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Magsayo magnificently knocks out foe, earns title shot
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Magsayo magnificently knocks out foe, earns title shot


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Magsayo, nicknamed “Magnifico”, threw a thunderous right straight to Ceja’s head that rendered his foe unconscious...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Where to watch Pacquiao vs Ugas
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Where to watch Pacquiao vs Ugas


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Filipino fans can catch the action in various channels and radio stations either live or delayed telecast come Sunday in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Filipino prospect Dato absorbs first loss in Pacquiao-Ugas undercard
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Filipino prospect Dato absorbs first loss in Pacquiao-Ugas undercard


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Filipino fighter John Dato was battered and bloodied by Mexico’s Angel Contreras on his way to his first career loss...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao to decide on presidential run next month
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao to decide on presidential run next month


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The 42-year-old was asked while still inside the ring about his future both as a boxer and as a politician.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 PBA teams set to return to training in Pampanga on Tuesday
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PBA teams set to return to training in Pampanga on Tuesday


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The 12 teams will be scattered in three practice venues namely Colegio de San Sebastian in San Fernando, Beverly Place Golf...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Members of Philippine Paralympic delegation positive for COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Members of Philippine Paralympic delegation positive for COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
In a statement released Sunday, the PPC said that "some officials, coaches, and a para-athlete" from the Philippine delegation...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Erstwhile-confident Pacquiao admits struggling to adjust vs Ugas
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Erstwhile-confident Pacquiao admits struggling to adjust vs Ugas


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
After absorbing a unanimous decision loss where his age looked like it was catching up to him, Pacquiao was forced to admit...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 After Pacquiao stunner, Ugas wants Spence next
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
After Pacquiao stunner, Ugas wants Spence next


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Errol Spence Jr. is next on the list for WBA (Super) welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao fails to solve taller, busy jabber Ugas
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao fails to solve taller, busy jabber Ugas


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Pacquiao thus fell to 62-8-2, 39 KOs while Ugas improved to 27-4-0, 12 KOs

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with