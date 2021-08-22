Pacquiao hints at boxing retirement after Ugas loss

Manny Pacquiao prepares for a WBA welterweight title fight against Yordenis Ugas at T-Mobile Arena on August 21, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ugas retained the title by unanimous decision.

MANILA, Philippines — It seems like the legendary boxing career of Manny Pacquiao (62-8-2, 39 KOs) might be coming to an end after his unanimous decision loss to Yordenis Ugas (27-4-0, 12 KOs) on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

Speaking during the post fight press conference, Pacquiao seemed to allude to hanging up his gloves after decades of prize fighting.

"In the future, you might not see Manny Pacquiao again to fight in the ring. I don't know," said Pacquiao.

Prior to this, it looked like Pacquiao was saying his goodbyes to the boxing world.

"I've done a lot for boxing, and boxing has done a lot for me. I look forward to spending time with my family and thinking about my future in boxing," Pacquiao said.

"I want to thank all my fans that came to see me fight tonight, I want to thank all of you, the media, for telling my story. About [what] Manny Pacquiao has done in boxing," he added.

Pacquiao, boxing's only eight-division world champion, has been fighting professionally since January 1995 — more than two decades now.

With 72 professional bouts under his belt, his time might be up as his career wanes.

"For how many decades, you, my friends, [the] media, and the boxing fans, [have] always been behind us, supporting us. That's why we're here, we became popular and we accomplish our dream as a fighter because of you," Pacquiao continued.

"I am a fighter inside and outside the ring, and I look forward to getting back to the Philippines and serving the Filipino people as the pandemic continues to affect millions in the Philippines," he added.

Pacquiao looked his age against Ugas, where he struggled to adjust against the Cuban that is seven years his junior.

For many, it may seem that Father Time has finally caught up to the 42-year-old.

Pacquiao said he expects to make his final decision on his boxing career, as well as his political career, next month.