After Pacquiao stunner, Ugas wants Spence next

Manny Pacquiao (L) of the Philippines fights against Yordenis Ugas of Cuba during the WBA Welterweight Championship boxing match at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 21, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — Errol Spence Jr. (27-0-0, 21 KOs) is next on the list for WBA (Super) welterweight champion (Yordenis Ugas 27-4-0, 12 KOs).

After stunning the heavily favored Manny Pacquiao (62-8-2, 39 KOs) in their title bout at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time), the Cuban wants a unification bout for his next assignment.

Ugas was the last minute replacement for Spence — Pacquiao's initial foe for the WBC and IBF welterweight titles.

Spence had to withdraw from the fight with Pacquiao due to a torn retina which he has since undergone surgery for.

Ugas was the defending champion coming into the bout against Pacquiao as he was elevated to WBA (Super) champion earlier this year.

Pacquiao originally held the belt when he defeated Keith Thurman in July 2019.

The fighting senator was unceremoniously stripped of the title due to "inactivity".

Ugas, though, has earned his laurels as the WBA (Super) titlist with the unanimous decision win over Pacquiao.

"I told you, I am the champion of the WBA and I showed it tonight," Ugas said through his interpreter after the victory over the 42-year-old.

As for the unification bout against Spence, the American boxer has already said he plans to face the winner between Pacquiao and Ugas once he recovers.