Spence says he'll fight winner of Pacquiao-Ugas 'for sure'
Errol Spence Jr takes the stage during a press conference with Manny Pacquiao at Fox Studios on July 11, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
MANILA, Philippines — Errol Spence Jr. is vowing to be back in the ring against the winner of the title bout between Sen. Manny Pacquiao and Yordenis Ugas.



This after he had to withdraw from his scheduled fight against Pacquiao set August 21 (August 22, Manila time) due to a torn retina which he had reportedly discovered during a pre-fight medical examination on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).





Scheduled to get surgery done on Wednesday (Thursday in Manila), Spence is already planning his return.






"[I] went to three different doctors, [they] all said the same thing. I'll be back for the winner for sure," wrote Spence on twitter.



Spence followed it up with another tweet, saying that he had gone through much worse than a torn retina.






"I came back from worse," he said.



Spence was involved in a car crash back in 2019 where he sustained facial lacerations.



He would come back a year later to win via unanimous decision against Danny Garcia to retain his WBC and IBF welterweight titles.



Ugas and Pacquiao will fight for the title of WBA (Super) welterweight champion.



Pacquiao initially held the title since beating Keith Thurman in 2019, however, the belt was stripped from him earlier this year as he was declared "champion in recess" after he was unable to defend his title due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



                                                      BOXING
                                                      MANNY PACQUIAO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
