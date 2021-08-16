








































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
PBA finalizing requirements for Pampanga restart
The PBA is once again looking at Pampanga as a home to its games with heightened quarantine restrictions in Metro Manila. Pampanga was the host to a full bubble season last year.
PBA

                     

                        

                           
PBA finalizing requirements for Pampanga restart

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - August 16, 2021 - 4:26pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The PBA is ironing out additional requirements to be submitted to Pampanga local government unit (LGU) with hopes of getting a word this week if it could momentarily seek shelter there for the resumption of its shelved 46th Philippine Cup.



Included in the said documents are the total number of PBA delegation and certification of acceptance from hotels for the semi-bubble set-up plan within the vicinity of the nearby North Luzon province.



PBA deputy commissioner Eric Castro said they are looking for four lodging venues. Up to seven squads would stay in a hotel and two squads in a resort both in Clark while three more clubs would be in a villa within Angeles.



One hotel is designated for the PBA staff and the TV5 production team. Three gyms for practice and main playing venues are also being eyed.



“We will submit those additional requirements, so hopefully by this week, we will know already,” Castro told The STAR after the league had previously submitted an official request letter to Pampanga Gov. Dennis Pineda.



Though the plan is a semi-bubble setting from the teams’ respective hotels to the game venue, the PBA said it would implement strict protocols to achieve a ‘full bubble-like’ environment like last year through a meeting with team managers and captains.



Last year, the PBA staged a safe and successful season under a full bubble set-up at the Quest Hotel and AUF Sports and Cultural Center in Clark, where the teams stayed for more than two months.



The league earlier had to find an alternative venue like Pampanga, which is under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ), following the implementation of the strict enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in Metro Manila.



If given permission, the PBA would stay in Pampanga until restrictions ease up in Metro Manila and games could already be allowed at its original venue in Pasig City.



The PBA last Aug. 3 suspended play at the Ynares Sports Arena almost midway through the elimination round since opening the season last July 16.



The league since then had already gained clearance from the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) to resume elsewhere so long as it is under simple general community quarantine (GCQ) or MGCQ.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      PBA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Clippers poised to acquire Bledsoe, part with Rondo, Beverley
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Clippers poised to acquire Bledsoe, part with Rondo, Beverley


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Bledsoe, 31, is an 11-year NBA veteran with career averages of 14.0 points, 4.7 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals per...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Sobrang sakit': June Mar Fajardo breaks silence on mother's death
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Sobrang sakit': June Mar Fajardo breaks silence on mother's death


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The 6-foot-10 Fajardo has never been shy about being a ‘mama’s boy’, crediting his mom for molding who he...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 June Mar grieves for beloved mom
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
June Mar grieves for beloved mom


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Gentle giant June Mar Fajardo broke his silence, expressing incomparable sorrow following his mother’s unfortunate passing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao camp: No test, no entry
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao camp: No test, no entry


                              

                                                                  By Abac Cordero |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Perhaps the most daunting task for members of Team Pacquiao here is to make sure no one, strictly no one, gets near Manny...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 New Pacquiao foe Ugas is 'no joke' &mdash; Gibbons
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
New Pacquiao foe Ugas is 'no joke' — Gibbons


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Speaking to Noli Eala's Power & Play on Saturday, Gibbons warned that the Cuban boxer is not someone to take lightly.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 PBA finalizing requirements for Pampanga restart
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PBA finalizing requirements for Pampanga restart


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
If given permission, the PBA would stay in Pampanga until restrictions ease up in Metro Manila and games could already be...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Mexico&rsquo;s first world golf champion pays tribute to late father
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Mexico’s first world golf champion pays tribute to late father


                              

                                                                  By Abraham Ancer |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
During the playoff, I could feel like he was out there with me the whole time. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Barcelona ushers post-Messi era with La Liga win
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Barcelona ushers post-Messi era with La Liga win


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Messi's memory lingered heavy over the Camp Nou on Sunday (Monday, Manila time) despite the removal of a giant photograph...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Yuka skids to joint 15th, trails by six
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Yuka skids to joint 15th, trails by six


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Reigning US Women’s Open champion Yuka Saso fell to joint 15th after struggling with a two-over par 74 in the third...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PVL eyes Manila Bubble
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PVL eyes Manila Bubble


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Fresh from the success of the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference, league organizers are looking forward to holding...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with