








































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
'Sobrang sakit': June Mar Fajardo breaks silence on mother's death
June Mar Fajardo (C) and his mom Marites (right)
PBA media bureau

                     

                        

                           
'Sobrang sakit': June Mar Fajardo breaks silence on mother's death

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - August 15, 2021 - 4:08pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Gentle giant June Mar Fajardo finally broke his silence, expressing incomparable sorrow following his mother’s unfortunate passing earlier this week. 



Fajardo shared a simple photo of him and his mom Marites yesterday and said that nothing in life could ever prepare a person for losing someone he loves — much alone his beloved mother — in an unexpected time. 



“Sobrang sakit. It’s the kind of heartache I can feel in my bones. Mama, I miss you now and I will miss you forever. I love you to infinity in and beyond. Rest in Peace, Mama,” said Fajardo, the center from San Miguel Beer. 



Fajardo’s mom passed away on Thursday in Cebu that left him without any words until this weekend. 



The 6-foot-10 Fajardo has never been shy about being a ‘mama’s boy’, crediting his mom for molding who he is today on and of the court.



He even brought his mom and dad to Manila last year when he received his record sixth MVP trophy at the Araneta Coliseum before the pandemic. 



Meanwhile, the PBA is expecting to receive a word this week if it could finally resume the halted 46th Philippine Cup in Pampanga after submitting an official request letter last week. 



The PBA is planning to hold a semi-bubble set-up within Pampanga while restrictions and border controls are still in effect in Metro Manila under the strict enhanced community quarantine (ECQ). 



Last year, the nearby North Luzon province already served as host to the PBA for its historic 2020 Season under a full bubble environment. 



The PBA is on break for almost two weeks now since suspending play at the original Ynares Sports Arena venue in Pasig City last Aug. 3 due to the Rising COVID-19 cases related to the Delta variant. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      PBA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Onyok Velasco gets own Chooks-to-Go store for 'service to the country'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Onyok Velasco gets own Chooks-to-Go store for 'service to the country'


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Onyok Velasco has been given his own business venture, a good 25 years after winning the silver medal in the 1996 Summer...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ghost of Eumir Marcial's Olympic loss haunts Pacquiao
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ghost of Eumir Marcial's Olympic loss haunts Pacquiao


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Manny Pacquiao was hitting the mitts with Freddie Roach during Thursday afternoon’s session at the Wild Card Gym when,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Casimero promises KO win, Rigondeaux retirement
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Casimero promises KO win, Rigondeaux retirement


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Filipino slugger John Riel Casimero and seasoned Cuban fighter Guillermo Rigondeux engaged each other in a bilingual word...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Busy 2022 schedule to boost Gilas' World Cup preps &mdash; Baldwin
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Busy 2022 schedule to boost Gilas' World Cup preps — Baldwin


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Due to the postponement of the FIBA Asia Cup in Indonesia to mid-2022, the men's national team will be plowing through a number...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Onyok Velasco believes Philippines can claim boxing gold in next Olympics
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Onyok Velasco believes Philippines can claim boxing gold in next Olympics


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Falling short of the gold himself in Atlanta 25 years ago, Velasco is taking the multi-medal haul in Tokyo as a sign of good...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Casimero battles frustration, defends WBO bantamweight crown vs Rigondeaux
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Casimero battles frustration, defends WBO bantamweight crown vs Rigondeaux


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
It was a stinker of a fight that saw less than 50 punches landed by each boxer, thanks largely to Rigondeaux’s elusive...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tennis star Naomi Osaka to lend help to quake-hit Haiti
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tennis star Naomi Osaka to lend help to quake-hit Haiti


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The highest paid female tennis star has a personal connection to the disaster-plagued Caribbean country: Her father is from...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Saso struggles on Scottish Open 'moving day', slides out of Top 10
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Saso struggles on Scottish Open 'moving day', slides out of Top 10


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Yuka Saso has dropped to joint-15th in the Women's Scottish Open after the third round held in Fife, Scotland on Saturday...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Casimero expects &lsquo;easy work&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Casimero expects ‘easy work’


                              

                                                                  By Abac Cordero |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
It’s time for John Riel Casimero and Guillermo Rigondeaux to let their fists do the talking.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Saso slows down, slips to 5th spot
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Saso slows down, slips to 5th spot


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Filipina ace Yuka Saso slowed down with an even 72 in the second round to slide to joint fifth, four shots off new leader...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with