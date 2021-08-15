








































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Casimero battles frustration, defends WBO bantamweight crown vs Rigondeaux
John Riel Casimero (R)
Getty Images

                     

                        

                           
Casimero battles frustration, defends WBO bantamweight crown vs Rigondeaux

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Dino Maragay (Philstar.com) - August 15, 2021 - 12:37pm                           

                        


                        

                        
LOS ANGELES – John Riel Casimero chased slippery Cuban craftsman Guillermo Rigondeaux all night and dealt with frustration in an uneventful bout on his way to a split-decision victory to retain the WBO bantamweight championship at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson City, California on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).



It was a stinker of a fight that saw less than 50 punches landed by each boxer, thanks largely to Rigondeaux’s elusive style.



Judges Robert Hoyle and Daniel Sandoval scored the bout for Casimero, 117-111 and 116-112, while David Cheatham had it 115-113 for Rigondeaux, a two-time Olympic gold medalist who’s notorious for his boring style that makes him a hard sell.



“My expectation is a knockout, my fans want a knockout but Rigo always ran,” said Casimero on the ring afterwards.



The 40-year-old Rigondeaux used the ring to his benefit as he kept running away from a constantly stalking Casimero, who likewise struggled to land anything significant.



The atrocious fight saw just 47 punches landed by the defending champion and 44 by the challenger.



“The was the worst performance that a guy ever did,” said MP Promotions president Sean Gibbons, referring to Rigondeaux’s refusal to engage.



The Cuban, for his part, defended the way he fought and thought he did just enough to win.



“That's my style and it's the only thing I know,” said Rigondeaux.



The win improved Casimero’s record to 31-4 (21 KOs), while Rigondeaux dropped to 20-2 (13 KOs).


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BOXING
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ghost of Eumir Marcial's Olympic loss haunts Pacquiao
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ghost of Eumir Marcial's Olympic loss haunts Pacquiao


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
Manny Pacquiao was hitting the mitts with Freddie Roach during Thursday afternoon’s session at the Wild Card Gym when,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Casimero promises KO win, Rigondeaux retirement
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Casimero promises KO win, Rigondeaux retirement


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Filipino slugger John Riel Casimero and seasoned Cuban fighter Guillermo Rigondeux engaged each other in a bilingual word...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Onyok Velasco gets own Chooks-to-Go store for 'service to the country'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Onyok Velasco gets own Chooks-to-Go store for 'service to the country'


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Onyok Velasco has been given his own business venture, a good 25 years after winning the silver medal in the 1996 Summer...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 New Pacquiao foe Ugas is 'no joke' &mdash; Gibbons
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
New Pacquiao foe Ugas is 'no joke' — Gibbons


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Speaking to Noli Eala's Power & Play on Saturday, Gibbons warned that the Cuban boxer is not someone to take lightly.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao camp solves mystery of last-minute foe                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao camp solves mystery of last-minute foe


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Members of Manny Pacquiao’s training team have spent the last couple of days dissecting footage of Yordenis Ugas’...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Busy 2022 schedule to boost Gilas' World Cup preps &mdash; Baldwin
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Busy 2022 schedule to boost Gilas' World Cup preps — Baldwin


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Due to the postponement of the FIBA Asia Cup in Indonesia to mid-2022, the men's national team will be plowing through a number...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tennis star Naomi Osaka to lend help to quake-hit Haiti
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tennis star Naomi Osaka to lend help to quake-hit Haiti


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The highest paid female tennis star has a personal connection to the disaster-plagued Caribbean country: Her father is from...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Saso struggles on Scottish Open 'moving day', slides out of Top 10
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Saso struggles on Scottish Open 'moving day', slides out of Top 10


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Yuka Saso has dropped to joint-15th in the Women's Scottish Open after the third round held in Fife, Scotland on Saturday...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Manny ready to fight even now
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Manny ready to fight even now


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Sen. Manny Pacquiao’s fight against WBA welterweight “super” champion Yordenis Ugas of Cuba is still a week...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Nakamura paces Grand Tour
                              


                              

                                                                  By Edgar De Castro |
                                 August 15, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
American Hikaru Nakamura outplayed top-seeded Fabiano Caruana to move into the lead after the ninth round of the $150,000 Grand Chess Tour Rapid and Blitz in St. Louis (MO), USA.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with