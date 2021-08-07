Saso finishes with 65 in 4th round, hangs by a thread for Olympic podium

MANILA, Philippines – Yuka Saso packed a lethal finishing punch in the fourth and final round of Tokyo Olympics women's individual stroke play at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Saitama on Saturday.

The Fil-Japanese golfer tallied an eye-popping 6-under par performance for the day to tow herself to 10-under par overall — good enough to find herself at joint-10th place as of press time.

Fully banishing her uncharacteristic 3-over par performance in the opening round, Saso sizzled in the final day of golf hostilities.

A spectacular back nine where she had four birdies and an eagle pushed Saso to contention for a podium finish — albeit a longshot with the golfers ahead of her still finishing up play.

Meanwhile, Bianca Pagdanganan ended the tournament on the red with a 3-over par round to slide to +1 overall.

A double bogey on the final hole of the course pushed Pagdanganan over par, and she is currently on the bottom of the leaderboard at joint 43rd.