Saso finishes with 65 in 4th round, hangs by a thread for Olympic podium
Philippines' Yuka Saso looks on before teeing off from the 10th tee in round 3 of the women’s golf individual stroke play during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe on August 6, 2021.
                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - August 7, 2021 - 10:56am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Yuka Saso packed a lethal finishing punch in the fourth and final round of Tokyo Olympics women's individual stroke play at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Saitama on Saturday.



The Fil-Japanese golfer tallied an eye-popping 6-under par performance for the day to tow herself to 10-under par overall — good enough to find herself at joint-10th place as of press time.



Fully banishing her uncharacteristic 3-over par performance in the opening round, Saso sizzled in the final day of golf hostilities.



A spectacular back nine where she had four birdies and an eagle pushed Saso to contention for a podium finish — albeit a longshot with the golfers ahead of her still finishing up play.



Meanwhile, Bianca Pagdanganan ended the tournament on the red with a 3-over par round to slide to +1 overall.



A double bogey on the final hole of the course pushed Pagdanganan over par, and she is currently on the bottom of the leaderboard at joint 43rd.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2021 TOKYO OLYMPICS
                                                      GOLF
                                                      YUKA SASO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
