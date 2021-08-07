








































































 




   







   















World No. 1 Korda rules Olympic golf; Saso ends up joint-9th
Gold medallist USA's Nelly Korda stands on the podium during the victory ceremony of the women’s golf individual stroke play during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe on August 7, 2021.
KAZUHIRO NOGI / AFP

                     

                        

                           
World No. 1 Korda rules Olympic golf; Saso ends up joint-9th

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - August 7, 2021 - 1:46pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Nelly Korda has given Team USA a sweep in golf at the Tokyo Olympics after ruling the women's individual stroke play at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Saitama Saturday.



Korda joined Xander Schauffele, who also won the gold last August 1 in men's individual stroke play.



The 23-year-old took the top spot in a tight competition that was also affected by the weather with home bet Mone Inami and New Zealand's Lydia Ko, with only a one-shot lead after the four rounds.



Inami and Ko even needed to have a playoff for the silver after identical 16-under par finishes.



The Japanese golfer emerged victorious to claim silver after she hit par for the playoff hole while Ko fired a bogey.



Meanwhile, the Philippines' Yuka Saso ended up joint-9th place with five other golfers after a dazzling 6-under par performance in the final round.



However, a slow start in the first day of competition where she ended up 3-over par for the day doomed Saso to fall short of the podium.



Bianca Pagdanganan, meanwhile, ended in the red with a 3-over par fourth round, which ended her campaign at +1.



She finished at joint-43rd with two other golfers.



Team Philippines thus ended their stint at the Tokyo Olympics after boxer Carlo Paalam took home a silver after losing in the gold medal match to Great Britain's Galal Yafai.



The 19-strong Filipino contingent wound up with four medals — the country's most in one Olympic appearance — with one gold, two silvers and a bronze.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

