Yulo narrowly misses podium in vault final as Olympics stint ends
Philippines' Carlos Edriel Yulo competes in the artistic gymnastics men's vault final of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo on August 2, 2021.
MANILA, Philippines — Carlos Yulo fell just a hairline short of bringing home a medal from the Tokyo Olympics.



This as he finished fourth in the men's vault final held at the Ariake Gymnastics Center on Monday.



TRACKER: Team Philippines at the Tokyo Olympics



Yulo scored 14.566 and 14.866 in his first and second vaults, respectively, for an average score of 14.716.



Armenia's Artur Davtyan clinched the bronze with 14.733.



A penalty incurred in Yulo's first vault, where the 21-year-old gymnast missed his footing and had a misstep, which proved to be the crucial blow.



If he didn't incur the penalty, he would've finished third and brought home the bronze medal. He would've had a score of 14.776 if not for the penalty.



Korea's Jeahwan Shin and Russian Olympic Committee's Denis Abliazin took gold and silver, respectively, with 14.783.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

