Pagunsan slides further in Olympic golf with 76 in third round

MANILA, Philippines – Juvic Pagunsan couldn't catch a break in the third round of the Men's Individual Stroke Play in the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

Pagunsan, who started hot in the first round at joint fifth, fell to as low as joint-56th with a 76 in the 71-par course.

Struggling to get anything going, Pagunsan was unable to birdie any of the holes while absorbing five bogeys — four of which were in the back nine.

He's thus 2-over-par going into the final round set Sunday.

While Pagunsan still has a chance with Round 4 yet to be played, he has a lot of ground to make up as he is 15 strokes behind the current leader, USA's Xander Schauffele.

The American is 2 under-par in the round through 12 holes as of posting time.