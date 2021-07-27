Wong a perfect fit as Choco Mucho trounces Cignal for share of lead

Games Wednesday

(PCV Socio-Civic & Cultural Center)

3 p.m. – Chery Tiggo vs Sta. Lucia

6 p.m. – Bali Pure vs Creamline

BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — Choco Mucho is banking on talented setter Deanna Wong's familiarity with the team's top stars who happened to be her former Ateneo teammates to produce success in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference.

Wong rewarded their trust.

Meshing well with her first club after college, Wong has helped steer Choco Mucho to a perfect 4-0 (win-loss) record and into joint first with Creamline following a 26-24, 25-8, 25-17 win over Cignal HD Tuesday in the PVL Open Conference at the PCV Socio-Civic & Cultural Center here.

Wong’s chemistry with fellow former Lady Eagles Kat Tolentino, Bea de Leon, Maddie Madayag and Pongay Gaston have produced exceptional results and this one-sided game against the HD Spikers was a testament to that.

“Bago pa lang ako sa Choco Mucho but we know each other nung college, magkasama kami,” said Wong. “It’s about getting to know each other talaga, hindi lang siya team, we’re really a family.”

Choco Mucho coach Oliver Almadro agrees.

“Malaking bagay si boss D,” said Almadro referring to Wong. “Kilala ko na sya bata pa yan so I know how she plays and I really trust her and she’s trusting the system.”

Almadro also commended her setter for her courage.

“And maganda sa lahat matapang si Deanna, she’s really a brave setter,” said Almadro. “Hindi man siya pinaka superstar na stetter, she’s really a brave setter and a setter na love ng mga teammates nya.”

Fed by Wong, Tolentino has blossomed as the team’s best scorer as she pounded away with 16 points including 14 on kills while maximizing the scoring ability of de Leon, who chipped in 11 hits.

And so were Gaston and Madayag, who added nine and five points, respectively.

“I admire my players, they’re really working hard, preparing a lot physically and mentally and spiritually,” said Almadro.

Despite remaining unscathed, Almadro knows it will get tougher soon as they face in their final five-game stretch four teams that are currently in the top five — Creamline (4-0), Bali Pure (2-1), Chery Tiggo (3-1) and Petro Gazz (2-1).

“Habang tumatagal humihirap. I’m just telling them to keep the positivity all the time and lets trust each other, hindi pwede yung bahala na,” said Almadro.

The Flying Titans encountered some resistance in the opening set when they blew an early 11-4 lead but hang tough enough in the end to hang on to the set.

It was all smooth sailing from there as Choco Mucho dominated the second set and found little fight from Cignal HD in the third to claim their fourth win in a row a piece of the lead.

The HD Spikers fell to their fourth defeat against a win.