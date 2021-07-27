








































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Wong a perfect fit as Choco Mucho trounces Cignal for share of lead
Meshing well with her first club after college, Deanna Wong has helped steer Choco Mucho to a perfect 4-0 (win-loss) record and into joint first with Creamline following a 26-24, 25-8, 25-17 win over Cignal HD. 
PVL

                     

                        

                           
Wong a perfect fit as Choco Mucho trounces Cignal for share of lead

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - July 27, 2021 - 6:15pm                           

                        


                        

                        
Games Wednesday

(PCV Socio-Civic & Cultural Center)

3 p.m. – Chery Tiggo vs Sta. Lucia

6 p.m. – Bali Pure vs Creamline



BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — Choco Mucho is banking on talented setter Deanna Wong's familiarity with the team's top stars who happened to be her former Ateneo teammates to produce success in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference.



Wong rewarded their trust.



Meshing well with her first club after college, Wong has helped steer Choco Mucho to a perfect 4-0 (win-loss) record and into joint first with Creamline following a 26-24, 25-8, 25-17 win over Cignal HD Tuesday in the PVL Open Conference at the PCV Socio-Civic & Cultural Center here.



Wong’s chemistry with fellow former Lady Eagles Kat Tolentino, Bea de Leon, Maddie Madayag and Pongay Gaston have produced exceptional results and this one-sided game against the HD Spikers was a testament to that.



“Bago pa lang ako sa Choco Mucho but we know each other nung college, magkasama kami,” said Wong. “It’s about getting to know each other talaga, hindi lang siya team, we’re really a family.”



Choco Mucho coach Oliver Almadro agrees.



“Malaking bagay si boss D,” said Almadro referring to Wong. “Kilala ko na sya bata pa yan so I know how she plays and I really trust her and she’s trusting the system.”



Almadro also commended her setter for her courage.



“And maganda sa lahat matapang si Deanna, she’s really a brave setter,” said Almadro. “Hindi man siya pinaka superstar na stetter, she’s really a brave setter and a setter na love ng mga teammates nya.”



Fed by Wong, Tolentino has blossomed as the team’s best scorer as she pounded away with 16 points including 14 on kills while maximizing the scoring ability of de Leon, who chipped in 11 hits.



And so were Gaston and Madayag, who added nine and five points, respectively.



“I admire my players, they’re really working hard, preparing a lot physically and mentally and spiritually,” said Almadro.



Despite remaining unscathed, Almadro knows it will get tougher soon as they face in their final five-game stretch four teams that are currently in the top five — Creamline (4-0), Bali Pure (2-1), Chery Tiggo (3-1) and Petro Gazz (2-1).



“Habang tumatagal humihirap. I’m just telling them to keep the positivity all the time and lets trust each other, hindi pwede yung bahala na,” said Almadro.



The Flying Titans encountered some resistance in the opening set when they blew an early 11-4 lead but hang tough enough in the end to hang on to the set.



It was all smooth sailing from there as Choco Mucho dominated the second set and found little fight from Cignal HD in the third to claim their fourth win in a row a piece of the lead.



The HD Spikers fell to their fourth defeat against a win.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CHOCO MUCHO
                                                      PVL
                                                      VOLLEYBALL
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Epic prize for an epic feat: P35.5M, house and lot await Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz&nbsp;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Epic prize for an epic feat: P35.5M, house and lot await Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz 


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Apart from winning a historic gold medal for the Philippines, weightlifting wonder Hidilyn Diaz will have 33 million —...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 P14M condo unit latest addition to Hidilyn Diaz's brimming Olympic gold prize pot
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
P14M condo unit latest addition to Hidilyn Diaz's brimming Olympic gold prize pot


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
A hero’s welcome, a bounty worth in the tens of millions, a luxurious condo unit at posh Eastwood and a warm hug from...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Olympic medal hopes alive and kicking as Filipino boxers go 4-0
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Olympic medal hopes alive and kicking as Filipino boxers go 4-0


                              

                                                                  By Nelson Beltran |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Three days into the Tokyo Olympics boxing competitions, the four-strong Team Philippines remained intact, their sights fixedly...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Yulo&rsquo;s Japanese coach takes blame
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Yulo’s Japanese coach takes blame


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Japanese coach Munehiro Kugiyama yesterday said he was at fault over Filipino gymnast Caloy Yulo’s heartbreaking performance...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Obiena's top pole vault rival keen on winning Olympic gold
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Obiena's top pole vault rival keen on winning Olympic gold


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
The top-ranked pole vaulter and main threat to Filipino EJ Obiena’s golden quest has firmly established himself as one...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Hidilyn Diaz's first coach overjoyed for his 'masterpiece'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hidilyn Diaz's first coach overjoyed for his 'masterpiece'


                              

                                                                  By Nelson Beltran |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Away from the din of celebration in the weightlifting arena, coach Antonio Agustin felt the joy, excitement and fulfillment...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Wong a perfect fit as Choco Mucho trounces Cignal for share of lead
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Wong a perfect fit as Choco Mucho trounces Cignal for share of lead


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Choco Mucho is banking on talented setter Deanna Wong's familiarity with the team's top stars who happened to be her former...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'There is purpose': In her lows as an athlete, Hildilyn Diaz found God
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'There is purpose': In her lows as an athlete, Hildilyn Diaz found God


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
In clinching gold in the Olympics, Diaz not only uplifted the spirit of a pandemic-hit nation, but also credited it to God...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'This one sucks': Tennis star Osaka suffers home Olympic shock
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'This one sucks': Tennis star Osaka suffers home Olympic shock


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka's dreams of home Olympic gold were crushed by a 6-1, 6-4 defeat to Marketa Vondrousova Tuesday...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Not done yet: Hidilyn Diaz shifts focus to SEA Games, World Championships
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Not done yet: Hidilyn Diaz shifts focus to SEA Games, World Championships


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
There seems to be no rest for the weary after weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz won a historic gold in the Women's 55kg weightlifting...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with