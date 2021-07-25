








































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Jayson Valdez misses target in Olympic shooting
Jayson Valdez of shooting

                     

                        

                           
Jayson Valdez misses target in Olympic shooting

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Michelle Lojo (Philstar.com) - July 25, 2021 - 1:11pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Jayson Valdez on Sunday ended his Tokyo Olympics journey after he failed to qualify to the Men's 10m Air Rifle Shooting Final.



In the qualification, Valdez scored 612.6 and averaged a 10.210 score per shot — good for only the 44th spot out of 47 shooters.



TRACKER: Team Philippines at the Tokyo Olympics



The 25-year-old 2015 Southeast Asia Games Bronze medalist's career highlights include the 2010 and 2018 Asian Games, where Valdez set the country's current record of 618.6.



He ended a two-Olympic event absence for Philippine shooting when he qualified last July via continental quota from the Munich-based International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF).



The last shooter to qualify for the Olympics was Paul Brian Rosario, who represented the country in the 2012 London Olympics for Men's skeet.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2021 TOKYO OLYMPICS
                                                      SHOOTING
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Yulo averts total Olympic disaster, makes it to vault finals
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Yulo averts total Olympic disaster, makes it to vault finals


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
It was a nightmare of a performance for reigning world champion Carlos Yulo in floor exercise in the Olympics at the Ariake...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 AP Report: Marcial projected to win gold; Petecio, Diaz among favorites in Tokyo Olympics
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
AP Report: Marcial projected to win gold; Petecio, Diaz among favorites in Tokyo Olympics


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Filipino pug Eumir Marcial has been tagged by the Associated Press to win a gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics in the men's...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 EJ heaves sigh of relief checking in
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
EJ heaves sigh of relief checking in


                              

                                                                  By Nelson Beltran |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Pole-vaulter EJ Obiena arrived here Friday afternoon, calm and relaxed after having resolved the issue of loading his poles...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Creamline, Choco stake pride
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Creamline, Choco stake pride


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Sister teams Creamline and Choco Mucho stake their unblemished record against PLDT Home Fibr and a debuting Perlas, respectively,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 South Korean TV network apologizes for offensive Olympic broadcast
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
South Korean TV network apologizes for offensive Olympic broadcast


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
A major South Korean broadcaster apologized Saturday for using offensive images and captions to describe participating countries...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Olympian Fact Sheet: Jayson Valdez (Shooting)
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Olympian Fact Sheet: Jayson Valdez (Shooting)


                              

                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Shooter Jayson Valdez received his slot in the men’s 10-meter air rifle event via continental quota from the Munich-based...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Shooter Jayson Valdez tipped to win medal in Tokyo Olympics
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Shooter Jayson Valdez tipped to win medal in Tokyo Olympics


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
Deputy Speaker Mikee Romero predicted the country could win a minimum of two and a maximum of five medals — regardless...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Olympic-bound Jayson Valdez credits shooting legend Tac Padila for success
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Olympic-bound Jayson Valdez credits shooting legend Tac Padila for success


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 32 days ago                              


                                                            
There is one other man behind the success of Tokyo Olympics-bound shooter Jayson Valdez aside from his champion father Julius...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Romero to Valdez: Don&rsquo;t be intimidated
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Romero to Valdez: Don’t be intimidated


                              

                                 33 days ago                              


                                                            
Deputy Speaker Mikee Romero lauded the inclusion of air-rifle shooter Jayson Valdez to next month’s Tokyo Olympics,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Valdez books 12th seat to Tokyo Olympics
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Valdez books 12th seat to Tokyo Olympics


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 35 days ago                              


                                                            
Shooter Jayson Valdez became the latest Filipino to claim a seat in the Tokyo Olympics next month.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with