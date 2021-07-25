Jayson Valdez misses target in Olympic shooting

MANILA, Philippines — Jayson Valdez on Sunday ended his Tokyo Olympics journey after he failed to qualify to the Men's 10m Air Rifle Shooting Final.

In the qualification, Valdez scored 612.6 and averaged a 10.210 score per shot — good for only the 44th spot out of 47 shooters.

TRACKER: Team Philippines at the Tokyo Olympics

The 25-year-old 2015 Southeast Asia Games Bronze medalist's career highlights include the 2010 and 2018 Asian Games, where Valdez set the country's current record of 618.6.

He ended a two-Olympic event absence for Philippine shooting when he qualified last July via continental quota from the Munich-based International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF).

The last shooter to qualify for the Olympics was Paul Brian Rosario, who represented the country in the 2012 London Olympics for Men's skeet.