Barbosa thankful for Olympics experience, vows to return
MANILA, Philippines — Kurt Barbosa may have ended his Tokyo Olympics journey on Saturday, but for the 22-year-old jin, this is just the beginning.
Posting on Instagram shortly after his exit, Barbosa thanked fans and supports for helping him reach the Olympic arena and promised a return.
"This may not be our time but I promise that I won't stop fighting and trying because I believe that losing is part of the game and it is where we learn and get the courage to fight again. We are just getting started, I will surely apply all of my experiences on my next games and I hope you are all still with me until we get that victory." wrote Barbosa.
"We don't lose hope, if we believe that we can achieve something, then we will and my next goal is to work hard for my next fight, gain more experience because we still have much to learn. The show must go on, our time will come."
TRACKER: Team Philippines at the Tokyo Olympics
Barbosa lost his opening match at the Taekwondo Men's -58kg against World Champion Jun Jang from South Korea Saturday morning.
Despite this, there was still a chance for Barbosa to have a podium finish with the repechage, the competition for bronze for those who lost to the two eventual finalists.
But Jang suffered an upset against 12th seed Mohamed Khalil Jendoubi from Tunisia in the semifinals later that day, thus ending the hopes for the Filipino.
Jenboudi eventually took home silver while Jang settled for bronze.
Though far from his ideal outing at the Olympics, Barbosa says it was an honor to don the Philippine flag, and he promises to be back soon.
"At sa mahal kong Pilipinas, ikinararangal kong dalhin ang pangalan mo sa isang malaking patimpalak, hanggang sa muli. Hindi ako susuko. Salamat mga kababayan, babawi tayo, tiwala lang," he said.
Monitor major updates as we follow developments in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Judoka Naohisa Takato wins Japan's first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday with victory in the men's 60kg final at the iconic Nippon Budokan.
The 28-year-old made up for his disappointing bronze medal in Rio five years ago by getting the host nation up and running in the Games with a win over Taiwan's Yang Yung-wei.
Earlier, Japanese world number three Funa Tonaki had suffered an agonising defeat by Kosovo's Distria Krasniqi in the women's 48kg final. — AFP
Tokyo Olympic organizers bring forward rowing events as a "protective measure" Saturday as a tropical storm heads towards the Japanese capital.
Tropical Storm Nepartak, with gusts up to 90 kilometres (56 miles) per hour, was still about 1,800 kilometres south of Tokyo on Saturday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
But it is on course to arrive in the Olympic host city by Tuesday, the weather agency said. — AFP
Philippines' Kurt Barbosa ends his journey at Tokyo Olympics as South Korea's Jang Jun bows to Mohammed Khalil Jendoubi of Tunisia in the semifinals of men's 58kg.
Philippines' Kurt Barbosa falls against Korea's Jun Jang, 26-6. He wins via point difference after taking a 20-point advantage over Barbosa.
Barbosa will still have a chance to make it further in Tokyo in the Repechage later tonight.
Novak Djokovic launches his quest for Olympic tennis glory on day one of the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Games on Saturday as Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar goes for one of 11 gold medals on offer.
Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka lit the Olympic cauldron in Friday's opening ceremony at an eerily empty stadium after the coronavirus forced organisers to ban spectators at all but a handful of venues.
Games chiefs will be desperate to shift the focus to the sporting action from the pandemic, which forced a one-year postponement and has dominated the build-up to the start of the event. — AFP
- Latest
- Trending