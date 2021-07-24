








































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Margielyn Didal meets skateboarding icon Tony Hawk in Tokyo Olympics
Tony Hawk and Philippine Olympian Margielyn Didal (L)
Instagram/Margielyn Didal

                     

                        

                           
Margielyn Didal meets skateboarding icon Tony Hawk in Tokyo Olympics

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 24, 2021 - 3:43pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Her event hasn't even started yet but it seems like Filipina skateboarder Margielyn Didal is already taking a win in Tokyo after meeting one of the sport's greatest stars Tony Hawk.



The Cebuana posted a photo of her and Hawk on her Instagram while she continues her preparation for the women's street skateboarding heats scheduled Monday.






The 53-year-old American made headlines when he showed up in Tokyo as a non-participant.



Hawk took a spin around the Olympics skate park in what would be the sport's first appearance in the Summer Games.



TRACKER: Team Philippines at the Tokyo Olympics



The American is a pioneer of modern vertical skateboarding and considered as one of the most influential skateboarders of all time.



After meeting the legendary skateboarder, Didal almost certainly got a big boost.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2021 TOKYO OLYMPICS
                                                      MARGIELYN DIDAL
                                                      SKATEBOARDING
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 AP Report: Marcial projected to win gold; Petecio, Diaz among favorites in Tokyo Olympics
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
AP Report: Marcial projected to win gold; Petecio, Diaz among favorites in Tokyo Olympics


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Filipino pug Eumir Marcial has been tagged by the Associated Press to win a gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics in the men's...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 TNT finally lets go of Parks
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
TNT finally lets go of Parks


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
 Bobby Ray Parks Jr., who took a sabbatical amid an impasse in contract renewal talks with the TNT Tropang Giga, may soon...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Petecio outpoints Congan foe in Olympic debut, advances to Round of 16
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Petecio outpoints Congan foe in Olympic debut, advances to Round of 16


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The win set Petecio up for a clash with top-seeded Yu Ting of Chinese Taipei in the next round.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gold for Yulo means doing a more difficult FX routine
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gold for Yulo means doing a more difficult FX routine


                              

                                                                  By Jeremaiah M. Opiniano |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Reigning world floor exercises champion Carlos Edriel Yulo tries to do the improbable in a fixture Olympic sport: win a gold...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Flying Titans nail 2nd straight win
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Flying Titans nail 2nd straight win


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Choco Mucho survived a serious second-set challenge by Sta. Lucia Realty to hack out a 25-17, 25-22, 25-20 victory yesterday...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Olympic medal quest ends for Filipino taekwondo jin Kurt Barbosa
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Olympic medal quest ends for Filipino taekwondo jin Kurt Barbosa


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 51 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Filipino taekwondo jin Kurt Barbosa ended his Tokyo Olympics journey as he did not get a favorable result from a match on...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Nievarez faces tougher test in chase of semis spot in Olympic rowing
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Nievarez faces tougher test in chase of semis spot in Olympic rowing


                              

                                                                  By Nelson Beltran |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Rower Cris Nievarez is up against bigger monsters in a bigger race Sunday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Podium-seeking Obiena overcomes stress caused by last-minute pole issue
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Podium-seeking Obiena overcomes stress caused by last-minute pole issue


                              

                                                                  By Nelson Beltran |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Pole-vaulter EJ Obiena arrived here Friday afternoon, calm and relaxed after having resolved the issue of loading his poles...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Creamline, Chocho Mucho put perfect records on the line
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Creamline, Chocho Mucho put perfect records on the line


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Sister teams Creamline and Choco Mucho stake their unblemished record against PLDT Home Fibr and a debuting Perlas, respectively,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Wesley So Cup semis: Cordova, Antipolo look to continue giant-killing ways
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Wesley So Cup semis: Cordova, Antipolo look to continue giant-killing ways


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Wesley So Cup is down to the last four teams for each of the two competing divisions.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with