Margielyn Didal meets skateboarding icon Tony Hawk in Tokyo Olympics
MANILA, Philippines – Her event hasn't even started yet but it seems like Filipina skateboarder Margielyn Didal is already taking a win in Tokyo after meeting one of the sport's greatest stars Tony Hawk.
The Cebuana posted a photo of her and Hawk on her Instagram while she continues her preparation for the women's street skateboarding heats scheduled Monday.
The 53-year-old American made headlines when he showed up in Tokyo as a non-participant.
Hawk took a spin around the Olympics skate park in what would be the sport's first appearance in the Summer Games.
The American is a pioneer of modern vertical skateboarding and considered as one of the most influential skateboarders of all time.
After meeting the legendary skateboarder, Didal almost certainly got a big boost.
