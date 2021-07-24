Margielyn Didal meets skateboarding icon Tony Hawk in Tokyo Olympics

MANILA, Philippines – Her event hasn't even started yet but it seems like Filipina skateboarder Margielyn Didal is already taking a win in Tokyo after meeting one of the sport's greatest stars Tony Hawk.

The Cebuana posted a photo of her and Hawk on her Instagram while she continues her preparation for the women's street skateboarding heats scheduled Monday.

Margielyn Didal ???? Tony Hawk



The Filipina Olympian didn’t waste her chance to rub shoulders with the skateboarding legend as she trains for her event in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics! (via Instagram) | @StarSportsHub @PhilstarNews #Tokyo2020 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/loN1LGylyg — Luisa Morales (@mluisamorales_) July 24, 2021

The 53-year-old American made headlines when he showed up in Tokyo as a non-participant.

Hawk took a spin around the Olympics skate park in what would be the sport's first appearance in the Summer Games.

TRACKER: Team Philippines at the Tokyo Olympics

The American is a pioneer of modern vertical skateboarding and considered as one of the most influential skateboarders of all time.

After meeting the legendary skateboarder, Didal almost certainly got a big boost.