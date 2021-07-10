








































































 




   

   









Genshin Impact releases massive update
Kamisato Ayaka, Yoimiya, Sayu

                     

                        

                           
Genshin Impact releases massive update

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Michelle Lojo (Philstar.com) - July 10, 2021 - 4:14pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Game developer MiHoYo announced last July 9 the third city of its free-to-play role-playing game Genshin Impact.



Arriving in the upcoming Version 2.0 update scheduled for July 21, "The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia" will let players explore the new region across the sea, Inazuma.



The update will also introduce a new feature: cross-saving for PlayStation, PC and mobile.



Many of the official updates announced confirmed leaks that have flooded the Genshin Impact community over the past few weeks, but fans now have a trailer to tide them over until July 21.



Inazuma is ruled by the ElectroArchon and its sparkling yet deadly electricity. The region has nurtured completely different cultures, creatures and features mysteries that players will be able to deal with.



Besides the new location, the update will introduce three new playable characters: Kamisato Ayaka, the daughter of the Yashiro Commission's Kamisato Clan; Yoimiya, a five-star Pyro archer; a fireworks expert known as the "Queen of the Summer Festival"; and lastly, Sayu is a new four-star ninja character who wields an Anemo Visionanda giant claymore bigger than herself.



MiHoYo gave travelers a glimpse of the Inazuma and its new characters with a trailer posted on Genshin Impact's YouTube page. But the new location isn't the only thing fans are looking forward to as the trailer gave fans more footage of the region's leader, Baal.



Besides the new location and characters, miHoYo unveiled a new feature in the update.



Listening to fans all over the world, the upcoming Version 2.0 will now allow players to cross-save with PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, PC, Android and iOS.



Fans will now be able to play between consoles for a more accessible and enjoyable experience.



Additional features coming on July 21 include the following: new stories coming with the Archon quests and side quests; enhanced character shading; haptic feedback support added to PS5 version; and additional Serenitea Pot functions, including a gadget to collect seeds and plant them the "fields" in your realm.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

