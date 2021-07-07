








































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  

                     

                        

                           
Obiena bucking isolation in pursuit of Olympic dream

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 7, 2021 - 9:49am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — It has not been an easy road for pole vaulter EJ Obiena in preparing for the Tokyo Olympics.



Apart from the obvious grind in training in anticipation for the Games, the 25-year-old has to fight a more mental battle — one against homesickness and isolation.





Obiena, the first Filipino to have booked his ticket to this edition of the Summer Games, hasn't been home since the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, leaving for Italy shortly after the regional tilt.



Now, with his stay in a foreign land having been extended for a year longer than he'd expected, it's something that takes a toll.



"Of course, I feel the isolation... You know, I live here alone. I don't really have anyone else other than my coach, my physio," admitted Obiena on an episode of Philstar: Home Base Olympics Edition.



"It's a tough job that I didn't really see that I would need to take, you know? But it's part of the sacrifice," he added.



Obiena flew to Italy before Christmas in 2019, with the Olympics initially scheduled in July last year.



But with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic pushing back the quadrennial event for a year, it was a much longer grind than he had expected.



Obiena said it's all worth the sacrifice, though, as he works toward representing the Philippines and making his countrymen proud in the Games.



"I have a task that I need to do, that I set out and I promised to the Filipino people, to myself, [and] to my team... I would do whatever I can," said Obiena.



The pole vaulter has been flashing his top form as the Olympics nears. Recently, he clinched a gold medal in the Stav Gala Street Pole Vault in Stockholm.



Obiena, however, missed the podium when he faced off with Tokyo Olympics gold medal favorite Mondo Duplantis in the 2021 Stockholm Diamond League last Sunday.



Obiena failed to clear 5.92m to end up in fourth place while Duplantis cleared 6.02 for the gold.



American Sam Kendrics and France's Renaud Lavillenie came in second and third, respectively.



Obiena thus made 10 podium finishes in his last 13 meets.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2021 TOKYO OLYMPICS
                                                      EJ OBIENA
                                                      PHILSTAR HOMEBASE
                                                      POLE VAULT
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 How Futsal is playing a positive force for Gawad Kalinga communities this pandemic
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
How Futsal is playing a positive force for Gawad Kalinga communities this pandemic


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
While most sports aren’t played yet in this pandemic, the futsal program of Gawad Kalinga is keeping many kids all over...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Alex Eala breezes past Argentinian in Wimbledon debut
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Alex Eala breezes past Argentinian in Wimbledon debut


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Her first major tournament in grass, Eala showed no problem in adjusting to the new surface with a dominant 6-2 opening set...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pros for FIBA Asia Cup?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pros for FIBA Asia Cup?


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The PBA is playing it by ear on whether or not its players are needed to beef up the Gilas Pilipinas roster for the FIBA Asia...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 No jet lag for Manny
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 July 7, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
It wasn’t even 24 hours after super WBA welterweight champion Sen. Manny Pacquiao arrived in Los Angeles from Manila that he hit the road and did calisthenics at the Pan Pacific Park last Monday morning.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Yulo in form to win 2 Olympic gold medals
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Yulo in form to win 2 Olympic gold medals


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
If Philippine gymnastics chief Cynthia Carrion is to be believed, Caloy Yulo has a strong chance of capturing not just one...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Iloilo, Negros clash in Wesley So Cup's version of 'Battle of Guimaras Strait'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Iloilo, Negros clash in Wesley So Cup's version of 'Battle of Guimaras Strait'


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Iloilo and Negros. Two of the most progressive cities in the south. Two provinces with their own bountiful harvests of contributions...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Silver expects stable NBA-China deal despite political issues
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Silver expects stable NBA-China deal despite political issues


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
NBA commissioner Adam Silver said Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) he expects league relations with China will remain on solid...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Eala's Wimbledon doubles debut pushed back due to rain
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eala's Wimbledon doubles debut pushed back due to rain


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The match has been moved to Wednesday, initially penciled in at 1 p.m. London time (8 p.m., Manila time).

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pinay golfers meet challenge at Sherwood
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pinay golfers meet challenge at Sherwood


                              

                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Ladies Philippine Golf Tour marks its second restart in new normal with a four-leg, five-week swing in Cavite, and the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Yulo good for multiple medals
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Yulo good for multiple medals


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Gymnastics Association of the Philippines president Cynthia Carrion believes Caloy Yulo is a strong bet not just to win a...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with