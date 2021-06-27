PVL to hold first pro tourney July 17 in Laoag

MANILA, Philippines — After much delay, the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) will usher in its first season as a professional league on July 17 at the Centennial Arena in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte.

“We start the games on July 17. Our bubble will be in Laoag, Ilocos Norte,” said PVL president Ricky Palou Sunday.

Palou, however, said they have yet decided on the opening day schedule but will finalize everything next week.

A total of 12 teams are seeing action in the PVL's historic pro debut including Creamline and F2 Logistics, two of the country’s top teams with the former being the perennial league champion and the latter the titlist in the Philippine Superliga (PSL), which is currently on an indefinite leave.

Also seeing action in the PVL Open Conference, which was reset several times now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, are Petro Gazz, PLDT, Cignal, Bali Pure, Choco Mucho, BanKo Perlas, Bali Pure, Chery Tiggo, Army, Sta. Lucia and UAC.

Palou said they are also bringing in the national team to the Laoag bubble to train on the side while the two-month long tournament is ongoing.