








































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
PVL to hold first pro tourney July 17 in Laoag
Aby Marano (L), Alyssa Valdez (C), and Mika Reyes will all be seeing action with their respective teams in the PVL
FILE

                     

                        

                           
PVL to hold first pro tourney July 17 in Laoag

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - June 27, 2021 - 4:01pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — After much delay, the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) will usher in its first season as a professional league on July 17 at the Centennial Arena in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte.



“We start the games on July 17. Our bubble will be in Laoag, Ilocos Norte,” said PVL president Ricky Palou Sunday.



Palou, however, said they have yet decided on the opening day schedule but will finalize everything next week.



A total of 12 teams are seeing action in the PVL's historic pro debut including Creamline and F2 Logistics, two of the country’s top teams with the former being the perennial league champion and the latter the titlist in the Philippine Superliga (PSL), which is currently on an indefinite leave.



Also seeing action in the PVL Open Conference, which was reset several times now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, are Petro Gazz, PLDT, Cignal, Bali Pure, Choco Mucho, BanKo Perlas, Bali Pure, Chery Tiggo, Army, Sta. Lucia and UAC.



Palou said they are also bringing in the national team to the Laoag bubble to train on the side while the two-month long tournament is ongoing.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PVL
                                                      VOLLEYBALL
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Report: McGregor's agency sues Pacquiao for $3.3M over botched Mikey Garcia fight
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Report: McGregor's agency sues Pacquiao for $3.3M over botched Mikey Garcia fight


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Athletic's Lance Pugmire reported Saturday (Sunday, Manila time) that the Los Angeles-based agency, who also manages UFC...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Still no green light for Dwight
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Still no green light for Dwight


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Gilas Pilipinas is hoping injured do-it-all guard Dwight Ramos will recover in time for the kickoff of the FIBA Olympic Qualification...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ardina stays hot as Saso makes move
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ardina stays hot as Saso makes move


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Dottie Ardina fired a second straight 70 to stay in joint 10th while Yuka Saso bounced back with a two-under card in the second...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'I'm not like some who only wants money': Pacquiao takes jab at Mayweather
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'I'm not like some who only wants money': Pacquiao takes jab at Mayweather


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Sen. Manny Pacquiao took an apparent jab at boxing rival Floyd Mayweather during an interview about his upcoming fight with...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pole vaulter Natalie Uy breaks national record anew during practice
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pole vaulter Natalie Uy breaks national record anew during practice


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Her previous record was 4.30 meters which she first set during the Acadia Invitational in Greenville, North Carolina last...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 PVL to hold first pro tourney July 17 in Laoag
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PVL to hold first pro tourney July 17 in Laoag


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Palou, however, said they have yet decided on the opening day schedule but will finalize everything next week.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Iloilo grabs top spot in Wesley So Cup south
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Iloilo grabs top spot in Wesley So Cup south


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Although tied with Camarines with a 20-5 record, the Kisela Knights have vaulted to the top because of their won points.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Korea&rsquo;s Lee two back after flying high with two eagles at Travelers Championship
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Korea’s Lee two back after flying high with two eagles at Travelers Championship


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The 29-year-old Lee, who broke through for his first Tour win at the AT&T Byron Nelson last month, rolled in a 33 feet putt...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Knott vows to go faster, stronger in Tokyo
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Knott vows to go faster, stronger in Tokyo


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Fil-Am sprinter Kristina Knott has trained her sights on breaching the 23-second mark in the women’s 200 meters when...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Wesley towers in Paris
                              


                              

                                                                  By Edgar De Castro |
                                 June 27, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Grand Chess Tour second leg (Rapid and Blitz) was held June 18-22 in Paris, France.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with