ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Didal's Olympic push gets boost as Cebu training facility opens
Margielyn Didal
Ernie Peñaredondo

Didal's Olympic push gets boost as Cebu training facility opens

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 23, 2021 - 12:31pm

MANILA, Philippines — Margielyn Didal's bid for a Tokyo Olympics berth just got a shot in the arm as a new training facility opened this week in Cebu.

Amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Didal and her team have had trouble finding venues for her to tune her skills as the quadrennial games loom.

"When Cebu City is under lockdown, there's a bunch of rules like you can't really go out," said Didal on the launch video of the training facility.

"Because of lockdown and we can't travel, Red Bull Philippines helped us to build this first-ever training facility in Cebu," she said.

Red Bull consulted with Didal on what she needed in the customized training facility, which the SEA Games gold medalist based on the different skate parks she had visited throughout her career.

"I got inspiration for this park from skating in other countries in different skate parks," she said.

Boots Brandon, a friend of Didal, was in charge of creating the park into a reality.

It can be recalled that Didal and fellow Filipino skaters Christiana Means and Daniel Ledermann called for the building of skateboarding facilities during the 2019 Southeast Asian Games where the team hauled a number of medals for the Philippines.

MARGIELYN DIDAL SEA GAMES SKATEBOARDING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
PBA pioneer Dacula dies at 72
PBA pioneer Dacula dies at 72
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Dacula, who was part of the original Noritake (later named Mariwasa) team, died last April 7 due to cardiac arrest.
Sports
fbfb
&lsquo;Ineligible&rsquo; Sotto drew interest from NBA teams, agent claims
‘Ineligible’ Sotto drew interest from NBA teams, agent claims
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Only having graduated High School earlier this month, Sotto was deemed ineligible by the NBA Players' Association since he...
Sports
fbfb
'Double jackpot' for Australia-bound Kai Sotto
'Double jackpot' for Australia-bound Kai Sotto
By John Bryan Ulanday | 22 hours ago
Filipino wunderkind Kai Sotto's upcoming trip to "Down Under" to play for Adelaide 36ers in the National Basketball League...
Sports
fbfb
Tab Baldwin: Australian NBL an 'excellent match' for Kai Sotto
Tab Baldwin: Australian NBL an 'excellent match' for Kai Sotto
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
With Sotto being 7'3", the NBL becomes an ideal place to develop his skills to become NBA calibre as he works with the Adelaide...
Sports
fbfb
Why blame GAB
By Joaquin M. Henson | April 23, 2021 - 12:00am
Critics went on a rampage in the bash wagon to lash out at the Games and Amusements Board in the wake of the recent outrageous game between Siquijor and Lapu-Lapu in the Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Kai Sotto's Adelaide 36ers jersey now available for pre-order
Kai Sotto's Adelaide 36ers jersey now available for pre-order
By Luisa Morales | 23 minutes ago
Fans of Kai Sotto can now pre-order his official Adelaide 36ers jersey.
Sports
fbfb
From local to global: The 7s to make cross-continental debut
From local to global: The 7s to make cross-continental debut
By Rick Olivares | 27 minutes ago
Today the 7s — as the league is called — will be launched in Brunei, and in the Bay Area and the San Mateo area...
Sports
fbfb
Japan faces new virus emergencies, three months before Olympics
Japan faces new virus emergencies, three months before Olympics
52 minutes ago
Japan's government is to declare virus states of emergencies in Tokyo and three other regions on Friday, exactly three months...
Sports
fbfb
Hawks&rsquo; Young to miss at least two games with sprained ankle
Hawks’ Young to miss at least two games with sprained ankle
58 minutes ago
Trae Young's ankle injury is not as bad as first feared, but the Atlanta Hawks star will be out of the lineup for at least...
Sports
fbfb
Lakers' James wants accountability; Trump vents anger at NBA star
Lakers' James wants accountability; Trump vents anger at NBA star
1 hour ago
NBA star LeBron James deleted a Twitter post regarding the fatal police shooting of a 16-year-old Black girl in his home state...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with