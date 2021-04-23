Didal's Olympic push gets boost as Cebu training facility opens

MANILA, Philippines — Margielyn Didal's bid for a Tokyo Olympics berth just got a shot in the arm as a new training facility opened this week in Cebu.

Amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Didal and her team have had trouble finding venues for her to tune her skills as the quadrennial games loom.

"When Cebu City is under lockdown, there's a bunch of rules like you can't really go out," said Didal on the launch video of the training facility.

"Because of lockdown and we can't travel, Red Bull Philippines helped us to build this first-ever training facility in Cebu," she said.

Red Bull consulted with Didal on what she needed in the customized training facility, which the SEA Games gold medalist based on the different skate parks she had visited throughout her career.

"I got inspiration for this park from skating in other countries in different skate parks," she said.

Boots Brandon, a friend of Didal, was in charge of creating the park into a reality.

It can be recalled that Didal and fellow Filipino skaters Christiana Means and Daniel Ledermann called for the building of skateboarding facilities during the 2019 Southeast Asian Games where the team hauled a number of medals for the Philippines.