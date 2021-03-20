ESPORT
Philippines not ruling out skipping Vietnam SEAG amid pandemic
Athletes and officials from the Philippines march during the opening ceremony of the SEA Games (Southeast Asian Games) at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan province, north of Manila on November 30, 2019.
AFP/Ted Aljibe

Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - March 20, 2021 - 4:09pm

MANILA, Philippines — Unless the COVID-19 pandemic situation improves, there’s a chance the Philippines may not field in a team in the 31st Southeast Asian Games slated November 21 to December 2 in Hanoi, Vietnam.

“Personally, that’s really an option,” said Philippine Sports commissioner and SEAG chef-de-mission Ramon Fernandez in yesterday’s The Chasedown at One PH.

In fact, the PBA legend thinks there’s still a chance the Olympics set July 23 to August 8 in Tokyo, Japan may be called off if the growing COVID-19 cases will not be controlled.

“I think frankly that it’s not yet 100% sure if the Tokyo Olympics will push through. Anything is possible and we’ll cross the bridge when we get there and we’ll play it by ear,” said Fernandez.

At present, there are six Filipinos who qualified to the Summer Games, gymnast Caloy Yulo, pole-vaulter EJ Obiena and boxers Eumir Marcial, Irish Magno and recently added Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam.

And an estimate of about 10 or more are expected to make the Tokyo cut, which is a relatively small number compared to the 626 athletes the country will field in the biennial games.

Vaccinating the SEAG-bound athletes is also another thing to worry about.

“In Tokyo, vaccionation isn’t required. We don’t know if Vietnam will require all that. Everything is still up in the air,” said Fernandez.

