SMCâ€™s Ang throws support behind Philippine pro chess tourney
PCAP Commissioner Atty. Paul Elauria (L) with SMC President and COO Ramon S. Ang
Released

SMC’s Ang throws support behind Philippine pro chess tourney

Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - March 13, 2021 - 11:38am

MANILA, Philippines — Talk about an impact.

The Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) was the surprise beneficiary of support from no less than San Miguel Corporation President and Chief Operation Officer Ramon S. Ang last Friday, March 12.

Ang, who has watched the growth and explosion in popularity of PCAP in the last several months, extended full support to the two-month old league.

“We are humbled by this unexpected sponsorship from San Miguel and its President and COO in Mr. Ang,” enthused PCAP Commissioner Atty. Paul Elauria. 

“We are only a few months old and yet we have attracted the attention of probably the biggest sports patron in the Philippines. We are honored.”
Added Elauri.

“Mr. Ang told me that he appreciates what we do in PCAP where we help the youth veer away from vices and worthless activities. He also stated that chess develops the analytical minds of our children and is the perfect balance to other physical sports that San Miguel supports.”

The announcement follows the Monday bombshell where the second conference of PCAP that is a few months away will be named the Wesley So Cup.

The PCAP’s All-Filipino tournament started only last January 16 and is fast approaching its play-offs.

PCAP Board Chairman Michael Angelo Chua expressed excitement over the SMC sponsorship, “This partnership ensures that the league will continue to grow and be a resounding success for the Filipino chess community. We can surely anticipate stellar developments in the coming days. Thank you for your trust, San Miguel Corporation.”

The league’s treasurer, Atty. Arnel Batungbakal also glowed about the development. 

“It strengthens the image of PCAP and ensures that all commitments to the league, the players, teams, and its officials as well as the general public will be honored.”

The third conference of PCAP will be the Open Conference where foreign teams will be allowed to compete in the season ending tourney slated towards the year end.

Philstar
