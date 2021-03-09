ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
2nd PCAP conference to be known as 'Wesley So Cup'

2nd PCAP conference to be known as 'Wesley So Cup'

Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - March 9, 2021 - 11:37am

MANILA, Philippines – The second conference of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP), the Reinforced Conference, will be known as the “Wesley So Cup.”

PCAP Commissioner Paul Elauria bared that Wesley So, the first and reigning World Champion of Fischer-Random Chess, will sponsor the second leg of the league’s inaugural tournament. 

Aside from lending his name, the Super Grandmaster likewise personally pledged to provide the funds for the event’s cash prizes.

So’s only request, according to Elauria, is to ensure that the prizes are distributed to the players themselves. This is because So wants to help the players directly.

This is a welcome development, considering So’s recent citizenship change that has been contentious among Filipinos.

So was recently conferred US citizenship.

“It only confirms that SGM So is true to his words that he remains a Filipino by heart and confirms his continued support to the Pinoy chess players. While this partnership has long been finalized, we deemed it timely to announce it now, to somehow remind our chess players that SGM So has always been concerned with his countrymen, despite his move to the US. After all, chess knows no citizenship,” Elauria added.

PCAP’s second conference, which will run May to July, 2021, will feature international players who will reinforce PCAP’s 24 teams. 

“The format will give the Filipino players a chance to test the skills of their foreign counterparts and will thus add excitement to our games,” said Elauria.

The ongoing All-Filipino Conference is reaching the end of its elimination stage with the playoffs slated to begin in two weeks.

CHESS WESLEY SO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Was Maker’s attack justified?
By Joaquin M. Henson | March 9, 2021 - 12:00am
Former NBA player and now outspoken TV commentator Jalen Rose was upset by 7-foot Thon Maker’s participation in the infamous Philippines-Australia free-for-all in a FIBA World Cup qualifying game at the Philippine...
Sports
fbfb
JMF&rsquo;s return hits roadblock
JMF’s return hits roadblock
By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
San Miguel Beer coach Leo Austria bared that comebacking star June Mar Fajardo may still miss the early part of the PBA Season...
Sports
fbfb
Nets complete Griffin signing
Nets complete Griffin signing
2 hours ago
The Brooklyn Nets completed the signing of free agent Blake Griffin on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time) following the former...
Sports
fbfb
'Judge for yourself': MVP reacts to Parks Jr.'s skipping PBA season
'Judge for yourself': MVP reacts to Parks Jr.'s skipping PBA season
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
It looks like PDLT-Smart chairman Manny V. Pangilinan isn't taking Bobby Ray Parks Jr.'s announcement that he will be not...
Sports
fbfb
2nd PCAP conference to be known as 'Wesley So Cup'
2nd PCAP conference to be known as 'Wesley So Cup'
By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
The second conference of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP), the Reinforced Conference, will be...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Chery Tiggo crosses over to PVL
Chery Tiggo crosses over to PVL
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The Chery Tiggo 7 Pro Crossover has officially transferred to the Premier Volleyball League when the country’s first...
Sports
fbfb
Chinese trailblazer Zhang to face 'Thug' in UFC title fight
Chinese trailblazer Zhang to face 'Thug' in UFC title fight
2 hours ago
China's first and only Ultimate Fighting Championship titleholder Zhang Weili will defend her strawweight crown against American-born...
Sports
fbfb
Alido player to watch at Eagle Ridge
Alido player to watch at Eagle Ridge
13 hours ago
The men and women of the tour set out for the ICTSI Eagle Ridge Challenge today at the Aoki course, hoping to shrug off any...
Sports
fbfb
Gavina given full authority on ROS bench
Gavina given full authority on ROS bench
13 hours ago
The Rain or Shine management has clarified that newly-installed head coach Chris Gavina will be the one to draw the plays...
Sports
fbfb
Cone shares PBAPC award with Robinson
Cone shares PBAPC award with Robinson
13 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra mentor Tim Cone was gracious enough to share the Outstanding PBA Coach of the Bubble trophy to a person he...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with