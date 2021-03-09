2nd PCAP conference to be known as 'Wesley So Cup'

MANILA, Philippines – The second conference of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP), the Reinforced Conference, will be known as the “Wesley So Cup.”

PCAP Commissioner Paul Elauria bared that Wesley So, the first and reigning World Champion of Fischer-Random Chess, will sponsor the second leg of the league’s inaugural tournament.

Aside from lending his name, the Super Grandmaster likewise personally pledged to provide the funds for the event’s cash prizes.

So’s only request, according to Elauria, is to ensure that the prizes are distributed to the players themselves. This is because So wants to help the players directly.

This is a welcome development, considering So’s recent citizenship change that has been contentious among Filipinos.

So was recently conferred US citizenship.

“It only confirms that SGM So is true to his words that he remains a Filipino by heart and confirms his continued support to the Pinoy chess players. While this partnership has long been finalized, we deemed it timely to announce it now, to somehow remind our chess players that SGM So has always been concerned with his countrymen, despite his move to the US. After all, chess knows no citizenship,” Elauria added.

PCAP’s second conference, which will run May to July, 2021, will feature international players who will reinforce PCAP’s 24 teams.

“The format will give the Filipino players a chance to test the skills of their foreign counterparts and will thus add excitement to our games,” said Elauria.

The ongoing All-Filipino Conference is reaching the end of its elimination stage with the playoffs slated to begin in two weeks.