Shaq Delos Santos promoted to Cignal head coach

MANILA, Philippines – Former national team coach Shaq Delos Santos has been promoted as the new head coach of Cignal for its debut in the Premier Volleyball League, the team announced Friday.

The multi-titled mentor will take over from former coach Edgar Barroga, whose contract was not renewed last year amid the pandemic.

Delos Santos transferred to Cignal last season to become Barroga’s top deputy after an astounding run with Petron, which he guided to four titles in the Philippine Superliga.

He will bring in a bevy of experiences to the HD Spikers after also mentoring the Philippine women’s team in the 2018 Asian Games and 2019 SEA Games.

Led by Rachel Anne Daquis and Alohi Robins-Hardy, Cignal looms as one of the contenders in the first PVL pro-season in Calamba bubble in May after transferring from the PSL with Sta. Lucia, Chery Tiggo, PLDT and F2.