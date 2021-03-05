G League playoff hopes dwindle for Team Ignite after loss vs Valley Vipers

MANILA, Philippines — Playoff hopes for Filipino-American prospect Jalen Green and Team Ignite took a hit on Thursday (Friday, Manila time) after losing big to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, 107-130, at the AdventHealth Arena in Orlando, Florida.

Led by journeyman Kevin Porter Jr., the Vipers made easy work of the prospect-laden squad, going up early 31-22 at the end of the opening salvo.

The game was blown wide open heading into the fourth quarter after a big third quarter from the Vipers where they tallied 40 points in the third against Ignite's 26.

This is Ignite's third loss in a row and fell to 7-7, falling off of the top eight in the standings.

Team Ignite would need a win on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time) against the Austin Spurs in their final game of the regular season and losses from playoff contending teams to help them sneak in to the playoffs.

Porter Jr. led the way for the Vipers in the lopsided win that saw them leading Ignite by as much as 31 points with 28 markers.

Meanwhile, Green paced Ignite with 22 points while Brandon Ashley chipped in with 18.

Jonathan Kuminga was unable to suit up for Ignite due to an injury he suffered on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).