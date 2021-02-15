Suzara calls for immediate change in volleyball landscape

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine National Volleyball Federation Inc. (PNFVI) President Ramon “Tats” Suzara is asking every volleyball coach, player and fan to strap on that seatbelt and get excited for this new ride.

In an interview with Philstar.com, Suzara reiterated his 10-point plan that he previously bared. However, he placed emphasis on two plans that have been put in motion — the national championships and the arrival of two Brazilian coaches for the national team.

“What every volleyball player or fan should expect is a national league. With the top eight clubs in the country that will compete inside a bubble for two to three weeks,” said Suzara. “It will be an achievement because it has not happened (it is a first), and this league will be owned by the federation.”

The PNFVI will have to craft its criteria in selecting these clubs.

For his second point, Suzara talked about strengthening the national men’s and women’s teams.

“I have been in discussion with Federation Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB) to bring two Brazilian coaches to help over the next three years,” announced the newly elected federation president.

Suzara pointed out that nationalistic countries like Japan and Korea have brought in foreign coaches to help their program.

Japan has French Olympian and European Championship silver medalist Philippe Blain, who is an assistant to Yuichi Nakagaichi, himself a former Olympian.

Korea also brought in multi-titled Italian coach Stefano Lavarini, who led Bergamo to the Italian Cup title in 2015-16. He made even bigger strides in Brazil where he became the first foreigner coach in that South American country and he paid his dues by leading Minas to two state titles, the Brazilian championship of 2018-19, and two South American Club Championships.

Lavarini is tasked to help Korea’s Tokyo Olympics campaign (although it has been delayed due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic).

“We’ve previously had foreign coaches — Russian, Japanese, and Chinese,” clarified Suzara. “There is a lot of change going on. We have to change our volleyball landscape, and we need to have that transfer of technology.”

Suzara said when the times allow for it, the Brazilian coaches will arrive in the country.