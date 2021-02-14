ESPORT
Ignite coach Brian Shaw tempers expectations ahead of Kai Sotto's US return
Brian Shaw (L) and Kai Sotto
AFP/FILE

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - February 14, 2021 - 11:02am

MANILA, Philippines — Brian Shaw is keeping his expectations in check following news that Philippine wunderkind Kai Sotto is flying back to the US to join Team Ignite in Orlando, Florida.

Sotto was penciled to miss most of Ignite's action in the bubble with his commitment to Gilas Pilipinas in the third window of the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers.

But with the cancellation of play in Doha, Qatar, Sotto will now have the chance to join Ignite earlier than anyone expected.

Shaw, however, remained reserved on expecting Sotto to be back in action for his team sooner rather than later.

"That'll be something that will be determined by the people that are above my pay grade," said Shaw during Ignite's post game media availability on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

"Right now, I'm just concerned about the guys that are here and coaching them and we'll see what happens when we get to that point," he continued.

Philstar.com's Alder Almo reported early Sunday that Sotto would need to come out with six consecutive negative tests to enter the Orlando bubble upon his arrival in the US.

READ: NBA G League source bares requirements for Kai Sotto's entry in Orlando bubble

However, since Sotto is travelling internationally, he would also need "to get tested 3-5 days after travel AND stay home and self-quarantine for seven days after travel" per the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Should everything go smoothly for Sotto, he is expected to arrive in the US on February 15 or 16, depending on his schedule.

He can enter the Orlando campus by February 23 at the earliest.

Ignite will play the Memphis Hustle on February 24 and will have 10 more games after that where Sotto could possibly get some quality minutes.

Right now, Ignite holds a 3-0 record in the G League season after winning their matchup against the Raptors 905 on Saturday (Sunday, Manila), 113-105.

