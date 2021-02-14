ESPORT
WNBL SPECIAL
NBA G League source bares requirements for Kai Sotto's entry in Orlando bubble
Kai Sotto during the NBA Basketball Without Borders Global Camp in Chicago.
Released

Alder Almo (Philstar.com) - February 14, 2021 - 12:34am

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey — Kai Sotto will need to pass strict NBA G League health and safety protocols before he could rejoin his team, Ignite.

The 7-foot-3 Filipino prospect is set to fly back to the US on February 14 (Philippine time), according to an ESPN5 report, after the next FIBA Asia Cup Qualifier window was postponed to a later date.

A G League source told Philstar.com that “anybody entering the Orlando Bubble is required to have six consecutive negative tests.”

“But every situation is evaluated individually, and Kai's international travel may play a factor if the timeline shifts,” the source added.

According to the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), international travelers are required "to get tested 3-5 days after travel AND stay home and self-quarantine for seven days after travel.”

“Even if you test negative, stay home and self-quarantine for the full seven days,” the protocol added.

But there are no quarantine requirements for domestic travel to Florida.

Barring any hitches, Sotto will arrive in the US on February 15 or 16, depending on his flight schedule. If Sotto yields six consecutive negative tests during the quarantine period of seven days, he could enter the Orlando campus by February 23 at the earliest. 

Team Ignite is set to play the Memphis Hustle on February 24 and will have 10 more games after that.

Ignite currently holds a 2-0 record in the condensed G League season, with projected NBA Lottery picks Jonathan Kuminga and Fil-Am guard Jalen Green leading the way.

Green averages 16 points on 54.5% shooting and five rebounds in 28.5 minutes of action. On the other hand, the 6-foot-6 Kuminga is leading Ignite in scoring with 21.5 points while also norming 4.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists in 31.5 minutes.

Other high school prospects who opted for the G League pro pathway program are also enjoying long exposure on the floor.

Shifty guard Daishen Nix is averaging 6.0 points and 4.0 assists in 20.5 minutes. Big man Isaiah Todd is averaging 7.0 points and 5.0 rebounds in 19.5 minutes.

Only the other Asian prospect in the team, Princepal Singh from India, has yet to see action.

Sotto, listed as a center in the team roster, will have to compete against G League veteran Donta Hall (5.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.0 steal, 2.5 blocks, 25.0 minutes), former Japan and Korean import Jessie Govan (8.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 8.0 minutes), and NBA veteran Amir Johnson (7.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 18.5 minutes).
 

