Superliga will continue, says league chairman

MANILA, Philippines – In the wake of the departure of the PLDT and Cignal squads from the Philippine Superliga, Philstar.com touched-base with its chairman, Philip Juico.

“We have plans but they are all under wraps and will announce them when they are done,” said Juico, who is getting ready for their beach volleyball tournament this February 27 at the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority grounds in Olongapo City.

“After this was postponed last November due to weather concerns, we can now begin.”

The Inter-Agency Task Force approved the PSL’s application for the tournament last October 17, 2020, making the body the only non-professional league to be given clearance to resume play.

Despite the loss of two clubs, Juico stressed that the “PSL will continue. There are discussions with other teams. A number of teams are considering joining the PSL in its present form.”

The veteran sports official also revealed that after discussions with the respective club owners, the PSL will keep its present status as an amateur league.

“It depends on the team owners,” clarified the chairman. “Right now, our team owners are not receptive. We have to listen to them. If they say, let’s go, then we will do it.”

Juico added that they are preparing for indoor volleyball competition, with the details to be shared at a proper time.