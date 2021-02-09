ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Superliga will continue, says league chairman
In this file photo, Mary Joy Baron of F2 Logistics spikes into Petron territory as teammate Kim Fajardo looks on.
STAR/Joey Mendoza

Superliga will continue, says league chairman

Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - February 9, 2021 - 10:54am

MANILA, Philippines – In the wake of the departure of the PLDT and Cignal squads from the Philippine Superliga, Philstar.com touched-base with its chairman, Philip Juico.

“We have plans but they are all under wraps and will announce them when they are done,” said Juico, who is getting ready for their beach volleyball tournament this February 27 at the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority grounds in Olongapo City.

“After this was postponed last November due to weather concerns, we can now begin.”

The Inter-Agency Task Force approved the PSL’s application for the tournament last October 17, 2020, making the body the only non-professional league to be given clearance to resume play.

Despite the loss of two clubs, Juico stressed that the “PSL will continue. There are discussions with other teams. A number of teams are considering joining the PSL in its present form.”

The veteran sports official also revealed that after discussions with the respective club owners, the PSL will keep its present status as an amateur league. 

“It depends on the team owners,” clarified the chairman. “Right now, our team owners are not receptive. We have to listen to them. If they say, let’s go, then we will do it.”

Juico added that they are preparing for indoor volleyball competition, with the details to be shared at a proper time.

SUPERLIGA VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Brady dynasty continues
Brady dynasty continues
12 hours ago
Tom Brady sealed his place in the pantheon of America’s greatest sporting icons on Sunday, winning a record seventh...
Sports
fbfb
No same mistake for Saludar
By Joaquin M. Henson | February 9, 2021 - 12:00am
Former WBO minimumweight champion Vic Saludar swears he’ll never make the same mistake twice in his boxing career.
Sports
fbfb
Halep breezes past Fil-Australian
February 9, 2021 - 12:00am
Naomi Osaka overcame an attack of nerves and Serena Williams put on a “vintage” performance as the coronavirus-delayed Australian Open finally got underway on Monday.
Sports
fbfb
Superliga will continue, says league chairman
Superliga will continue, says league chairman
By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
In the wake of the departure of the PLDT and Cignal squads from the Philippine Superliga, Philstar.com touched-base with its...
Sports
fbfb
Maradona death probe widens to include nurses, psychologist
Maradona death probe widens to include nurses, psychologist
1 hour ago
A psychologist and two nurses who helped care for football legend Diego Maradona before his death have been added to a widening...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Biden invites Super Bowl champs Buccaneers to White House
Biden invites Super Bowl champs Buccaneers to White House
1 hour ago
Super Bowl champions the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their iconic leader Tom Brady got an invitation Monday (Tuesday, Manila...
Sports
fbfb
US-based Pinay signs training camp contract with WNBA&rsquo;s Indiana Fever
US-based Pinay signs training camp contract with WNBA’s Indiana Fever
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Chanelle Molina, born to Filipino parents in Hawaii, just signed a training camp contract with WNBA team Indiana Fever.
Sports
fbfb
Obiena strikes anew, nails gold in Germany
Obiena strikes anew, nails gold in Germany
By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Tokyo-bound EJ Obiena geared up for a much-awaited showdown with the world’s pole vault titans headed by reigning world...
Sports
fbfb
PBA gives nod to Gilas participation
PBA gives nod to Gilas participation
By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas may play in the PBA again as a guest team.
Sports
fbfb
Peak Form joins PVL
Peak Form joins PVL
By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
Peak Form, a sports conditioning and recovery center, is one of the 10 teams joining the Premier Volleyball League when it...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with