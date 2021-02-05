ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
PLDT, Cignal join PVL
PLDT and Cignal will thus join a field of Creamline, Choco Mucho, BanKo Perlas, Bali Pure/Chef’s Classic, Petro Gazz, Peak and guest teams Army and Air Force.
Philippine Superliga/Roman Prospero

PLDT, Cignal join PVL

Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - February 5, 2021 - 1:51pm

MANILA, Philippines – PLDT and Cignal are moving to the Premier Volleyball League, which unfurls in May at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

“We’ve got PLDT, they confirmed they are joining the PVL and likewise Cignal,” said PVL president Ricky Palou during an interview with ONE Sports’ “The Game” Thursday night.

“By next week, everything will be formally announced. Cignal and PLDT have basically confirmed they are entering the PVL,” he added.

PLDT and Cignal will thus join a field of Creamline, Choco Mucho, BanKo Perlas, Bali Pure/Chef’s Classic, Petro Gazz, Peak and guest teams Army and Air Force.

The development came the same day the PVL signed a three-year deal with Cignal TV, which is also under the Manny V. Pangilinan group of companies just like PLDT and Cignal.

It will be a homecoming for PLDT as it started in the Shakey’s V-League, the precursor of the PVL, where it owns a pair of triple crowns while Cignal will make its maiden appearance in the country’s first professional league.

Palou said they might move the opening of its first season as a pro league from April 10 to May to give more time for teams to prepare since it is still waiting for government approval for them to start training.

“There are teams who likes to start May and we’re still going to deliberate on it,” said Palou.

Although the PVL already reached its initial target of 10 teams, Palou said they are open to entertain one or two more.

In fact, there is another team knocking on the PVL’s door and the two parties have set up a meeting on Monday to explore the option.

CIGNAL PLDT PVL VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
House panel approves bills granting Filipino citizenship to Kouame, Mara&ntilde;on
House panel approves bills granting Filipino citizenship to Kouame, Marañon
By Luisa Morales | 18 hours ago
House Bill No. 5951 filed by Deputy Speaker Roberto Puno, and a substitute bill to consolidate three House bills seeking to...
Sports
fbfb
Clarkson leads Jazz over Young-less Hawks; Warriors down struggling Mavs
Clarkson leads Jazz over Young-less Hawks; Warriors down struggling Mavs
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Clarkson tallied a game-high 23 points off the bench in just 25 minutes of action to lead the Jazz to their 13th win in 14...
Sports
fbfb
Tim Cone confirms Greg Slaughter's Ginebra return
Tim Cone confirms Greg Slaughter's Ginebra return
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Slaughter took an "indefinite break" from basketball in February 2020, letting his contract with the Gin Kings expire.
Sports
fbfb
Ex-Maroon Benjie Paras recalls humbling experience with Coach Joe Lipa
Ex-Maroon Benjie Paras recalls humbling experience with Coach Joe Lipa
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Only at the beginning of what would be a greatly successful basketball career, Paras would have one of the most humbling and...
Sports
fbfb
Celtics great Bill Russell among latest sports figures to get COVID-19 vaccine
Celtics great Bill Russell among latest sports figures to get COVID-19 vaccine
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Russell, 87, didn't waste time in using his platform to urge people to also get vaccinated.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Australian Open relief as players, officials COVID-19-free
Australian Open relief as players, officials COVID-19-free
15 minutes ago
An Australian Open testing blitz has revealed no new coronavirus cases, organizers said Friday, putting preparations for the...
Sports
fbfb
LOOK: Jalen Green, Team Ignite get suited up for G League season
LOOK: Jalen Green, Team Ignite get suited up for G League season
By Luisa Morales | 24 minutes ago
Leading up to the G League hostilities in the Orlando, Florida bubble set to begin on February 10 (February 11, Manila time),...
Sports
fbfb
Mayweather Tokyo exhibition postponed over virus restrictions
Mayweather Tokyo exhibition postponed over virus restrictions
58 minutes ago
Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather's exhibition fight in Tokyo this month has been postponed because of coronavirus restrictions,...
Sports
fbfb
Lakers overcome 12-point deficit to beat Nuggets; Blazers stuns Sixers
Lakers overcome 12-point deficit to beat Nuggets; Blazers stuns Sixers
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
After trailing by as much as 12 in the third quarter, LeBron James and the Lakers went on a scorching 15-0 scoring run to...
Sports
fbfb
GM Joey Antonio: Chess more popular than ever
GM Joey Antonio: Chess more popular than ever
By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
“Napakaganda ng response ng tao sa chess ngayon,” exclaimed Chess Grandmaster Joey Antonio during the TOPS Usapang...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with