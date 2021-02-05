PLDT, Cignal join PVL

MANILA, Philippines – PLDT and Cignal are moving to the Premier Volleyball League, which unfurls in May at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

“We’ve got PLDT, they confirmed they are joining the PVL and likewise Cignal,” said PVL president Ricky Palou during an interview with ONE Sports’ “The Game” Thursday night.

“By next week, everything will be formally announced. Cignal and PLDT have basically confirmed they are entering the PVL,” he added.

PLDT and Cignal will thus join a field of Creamline, Choco Mucho, BanKo Perlas, Bali Pure/Chef’s Classic, Petro Gazz, Peak and guest teams Army and Air Force.

The development came the same day the PVL signed a three-year deal with Cignal TV, which is also under the Manny V. Pangilinan group of companies just like PLDT and Cignal.

It will be a homecoming for PLDT as it started in the Shakey’s V-League, the precursor of the PVL, where it owns a pair of triple crowns while Cignal will make its maiden appearance in the country’s first professional league.

Palou said they might move the opening of its first season as a pro league from April 10 to May to give more time for teams to prepare since it is still waiting for government approval for them to start training.

“There are teams who likes to start May and we’re still going to deliberate on it,” said Palou.

Although the PVL already reached its initial target of 10 teams, Palou said they are open to entertain one or two more.

In fact, there is another team knocking on the PVL’s door and the two parties have set up a meeting on Monday to explore the option.