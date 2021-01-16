ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Efren 'Bata' Reyes dismisses misinformation of his 'death'
Efren "Bata" Reyes at the 30th Southeast Asian Games
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales

Efren 'Bata' Reyes dismisses misinformation of his 'death'

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - January 16, 2021 - 3:51pm

MANILA, Philippines — "Okay lang ako!"

Such was the declaration of Filipino billiards legend Efren "Bata" Reyes on Saturday following news of his alleged passing circulating on social media.

sa mga nagsshare at nakakabasa ng mga lumalabas na balitang patay na si tatay, huwag po kayo maniwala, FAKE NEWS lang po...

Posted by Chelo Reyes on Friday, January 15, 2021

No less than Reyes' daughter Chelo dispelled the errant information she encountered on social media.

She assured everyone that her father was healthy and well with a video of Reyes in their living room this morning.

"Sa mga nagsshare at nakakabasa ng mga lumalabas na balitang patay na si tatay, huwag po kayo maniwala, fake news lang po yan," wrote Chelo on her Facebook.

"Diyos na bahala sa inyong nagpapakalat ng ganyang balita," she continued.

Reyes was spending his time watching an NBA game on television when the family dismissed the misinformation.

The 66-year-old last competed in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games where he clinched the bronze medal in the one-cushion carom event.

BILLIARDS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Jalen Green taken 5th, Kai Sotto snubbed anew in NBA mock draft
Jalen Green taken 5th, Kai Sotto snubbed anew in NBA mock draft
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Green's NBA G League Ignite teammate Jonathan Kuminga came in at third, with the Washington Wizards forecasted to take the...
Sports
fbfb
Kai Sotto bares increases in height, wingspan
Kai Sotto bares increases in height, wingspan
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
The NBA G League Ignite big man posted new "facts" about him on his Twitter account on Thursday morning.
Sports
fbfb
Young gun Ryan Garcia wants crack at Manny Pacquiao
Young gun Ryan Garcia wants crack at Manny Pacquiao
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
The American boxer is coming off a seventh-round technical knockout of Luke Campbell on January 2 to boost his stock.
Sports
fbfb
Saso: Chasing a dream
Saso: Chasing a dream
By Dante Navarro | 4 hours ago
She barely missed the Player of the Year title but emerged as the money leader in a pandemic-disrupted season that led to...
Sports
fbfb
GM Ino Sadorra: Chess, a can of spam and 'never say die'
GM Ino Sadorra: Chess, a can of spam and 'never say die'
By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
The 34-year old Grandmaster moved to the United States in 2009 where he studied at the University of Texas at Dallas where...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Efren 'Bata' Reyes dismisses misinformation of his 'death'
Efren 'Bata' Reyes dismisses misinformation of his 'death'
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
No less than Reyes' daughter Chelo dispelled the errant information she encountered on social media.
Sports
fbfb
Philippine athletics body awaiting go signal for training 'bubble'
Philippine athletics body awaiting go signal for training 'bubble'
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The Capas bubble was initially set to start Saturday, but PATAFA was forced to move it to next week. This is because the Athletes’...
Sports
fbfb
Joshua Munzon officially joins PBA draft
Joshua Munzon officially joins PBA draft
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Munzon joined fellow 3x3 players Alvin Pasaol, Santi Santilla and Troy Rike as early applicants in the draft scheduled for...
Sports
fbfb
Virus-hit Murray doubtful for Aussie
Virus-hit Murray doubtful for Aussie
17 hours ago
Andy Murray’s participation in the Australian Open has been thrown into doubt after it was revealed on Thursday he had...
Sports
fbfb
Two other PSC employees face multiple charges
Two other PSC employees face multiple charges
By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
The Philippine Sports Commission yesterday revealed it has caught two more employees, Michaelle Jones Velarde and Lymuel Seguilla,...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with