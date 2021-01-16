Efren 'Bata' Reyes dismisses misinformation of his 'death'

MANILA, Philippines — "Okay lang ako!"

Such was the declaration of Filipino billiards legend Efren "Bata" Reyes on Saturday following news of his alleged passing circulating on social media.

sa mga nagsshare at nakakabasa ng mga lumalabas na balitang patay na si tatay, huwag po kayo maniwala, FAKE NEWS lang po... Posted by Chelo Reyes on Friday, January 15, 2021

No less than Reyes' daughter Chelo dispelled the errant information she encountered on social media.

She assured everyone that her father was healthy and well with a video of Reyes in their living room this morning.

"Sa mga nagsshare at nakakabasa ng mga lumalabas na balitang patay na si tatay, huwag po kayo maniwala, fake news lang po yan," wrote Chelo on her Facebook.

"Diyos na bahala sa inyong nagpapakalat ng ganyang balita," she continued.

Reyes was spending his time watching an NBA game on television when the family dismissed the misinformation.

The 66-year-old last competed in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games where he clinched the bronze medal in the one-cushion carom event.