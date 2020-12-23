NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Report: Harden had 'heated exchange' with Houston Rockets rookie in practice
HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 17: James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets warms up prior to facing the San Antonio Spurs at the Toyota Center on December 17, 2020 in Houston, Texas.
CARMEN MANDATO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
Report: Harden had 'heated exchange' with Houston Rockets rookie in practice
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - December 23, 2020 - 9:30am

MANILA, Philippines — The relationship between former NBA MVP James Harden and the Houston Rockets appears to continue to sour after developments on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) — the same day the new NBA season tips off.

Harden, who has been asking to be traded out of Houston, has been involved in "multiple verbal confrontations with teammates in practice" according to reports by The Athletic.

Things seem to have escalated on Monday (Tuesday in Manila) where Shams Charania reported that Harden and Rockets rookie Jae'Sean Tate were involved in a "heated exchange".

The exchange culminated in the former MVP throwing the ball in Tate's direction. The ball did not hit Tate, however.

Per The Athletic report, Harden had been known by those in the organization as a "laid-back and calm personality" and are seeing this as a result of his frustration of still not being traded away from Houston.

Multiple teams have come up as potential destinations for Harden, including the Miami Heat, and the Philadelphia 76ers. However, there haven't been any significant talks to send Harden out of Houston anytime soon.

The Houston Rockets open their NBA season tomorrow against the Oklahoma City Thunder, but if their star acting like this is any indication, they may be in for a tough season.

BASKETBALL NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
New G League season nixes Kai Sotto’s plan to rejoin Gilas
By Alder Almo | 1 day ago
Kai Sotto’s Gilas stint in the FIBA Asia Cup is in peril as the new G League season will run smack to the qualifier’s...
Sports
fbfb
Refuge for the prejudiced
By Joaquin Henson | December 23, 2020 - 12:00am
For decades, we’ve come across sad stories of pro athletes exploited by unscrupulous agents and carpet-bagging promoters.
Sports
fbfb
SBP crosses fingers for jordan
By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
It will surely be a huge boost if the likes of NBA mainstay Jordan Clarkson and PBA stars Christian Standhardinger and Stanley...
Sports
fbfb
Report: Harden had 'heated exchange' with Houston Rockets rookie in practice
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Harden, who has been asking to be traded out of Houston, has been involved in "multiple verbal confrontations with teammates...
Sports
fbfb
Wesley: So much for ball games
By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Wesley So, a Philippine-born chess player now representing the United States, believes that Filipinos have a stronger chance...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Jordan Clarkson surprises Pinoy frontliners in NBA Philippines web show
By Luisa Morales | 22 minutes ago
Though having gone through a difficult year of being bombarded by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, as well as multiple...
Sports
fbfb
Wesley So's advice to Filipinos: Get into chess
By Rick Olivares | 19 hours ago
"I can guarantee this – if you train your brain with chess, you will go much farther ahead in life than if you train...
Sports
fbfb
Oldest pro chess athlete, all-women Queen's Gambit picked at PCAP draft
By Rick Olivares | 22 hours ago
Sunday's Professional Chess Association of the Philippines Draft was notable not only for its picks of grandmasters and ...
Sports
fbfb
Bianca goes beyond expectations
By Dante Navarro | 1 day ago
Bianca Pagdanganan closed out her rookie LPGA season with a kind of finish she hopes will help spark her campaign next y...
Sports
fbfb
Claros misses winning line
By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
April Joy Claros missed out on her winning chances and succumbed to Indonesia’s Laysa Latifah, 0-2, in their quarterfinals...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with