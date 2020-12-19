GM Torre leads Philippines' first-ever pro chess league draft

MANILA, Philippines — Grand Master Eugene Torre leads a stellar cast of Filipino chess stars in the first ever Professional Chess Association of the Philippines Draft 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 at the Quezon City Sports Center.

Joining Torre in the draft are fellow Grand Masters Joey Antonio, Ino Sandorra, Banjo Barcenilla, Darwin Laylo, John Paul Gomez, Mark Paragua, Roland Salvador, Oliver Barbosa, and candidate GM, Ronald Dableo.

More than 50 other titled Filipino chess players are also participating led by International Masters Paulo Bersamina, Jan Emmanuel Garcia, Ricky de Guzman, Cris Ramayat, Angelo Young, Oliver Dimakiling, Marvin Miciiano, Balo Nadera, Joel Pimentel, and come backing IMs Domingo Ramos, Rolando Nolte, Vince Alaan, Chito Garma and Eric Labog.

The distaff side are also well represented with Women Masters Jan Jodilyn Fronda, Bernadette Galas, Catherine Secopito, Marie Antoinette Secopito, Cherry Ann Meija, Cristy Lamiel Bernales, Rowelyn Joy Acedo, Mira Mirano, Carmelita Abanes and Karen Jay Enriquez.

Twenty-four teams from all over the archipelago will be taking part in the inaugural draft and tournament from PCAP. The draft will go through at least five rounds.

Antipolo will get receive the honor of being the first team to draft in the very first professional chess competition in the country and perhaps the world.

The order of the draft is as follows:

1. Antipolo

2. Iloilo

3. Quezon City

4. Iriga

5. Negros

6. Cordova

7. Rizal

8. San Juan

9. Mindoro

10. Lapu Lapu City

11. Surigao

12. Manila

13. Camarines

14. Olongapo

15. Cabuyao

16. Toledo

17. Cagayan

18. Zamboanga

19. General Trias

20. Isabela

21. Cebu

22. Caloocan

23. Pasig

24. Palawan

PCAP is scheduled to begin this mid-January 2021.