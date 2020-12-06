Rolando Dy pushing for title shot at Brave Combat

NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Rolando Dy
BRAVE CF
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - December 6, 2020 - 2:11pm

MANILA, Philippines – Rolando Dy, son of former boxing legend Rolando Navarrete, isn’t letting anything slow him down in his quest to become champion in the Brave Combat Federation. Not even his recent marriage to Stephanie Rabagoda.

The 29-year-old Dy may have earned a title crack at reigning lightweight king Amin Ayoub after outlasting John Brewin for a unanimous victory at Brave CF 44 a month ago.

“We’re pushing for the title fight. I know I deserve it. I hope they will give it to me,” said Dy, who holds a professional record of 14-9 (win-loss) capped by a two-fight streak.

Or he may face a slew of fighters first before he takes on the biggest gun in the division.

It included Britain’s Sam Peterson, who took a personal swipe at Dy on social media.

Patterson was initially penciled to face Brewin but begged off in the last minute due to injury.

It was an opportunity that landed on Dy’s lap and took advantage of it by beating Brewin.

“He’s just an attention-seeker. I don't want to fight him not because I am afraid. I don’t want to fight him because he backed out against Brewin. He chickened out. He didn’t have a valid reason to back out. I don’t believe he’s really injured,” said Dy.

“I won’t give him his request because I am the one who’s next for the title. I want that title shot.”

Dy’s stock is on the rise after the Bahrain-based fight outfit announced recently that he was nominated for the 2020 Fighter of the Year award, the most prestigious individual award at Brave CF.

But success always comes with the needed sacrifice as opted to focus on his training instead of spending time with his wife.

“I am happy because my wife understands my life as a fighter. She understands every aspect of my job description. She also attends to my needs as an athlete. It’s a blessing that I found someone who will stick with me through thick and thin,” said Dy.

