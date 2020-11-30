NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
TNT's Parks Jr. doubtful for Game 2 of PBA Finals after calf injury
Bobby Ray Parks Jr. reportedly suffered a left calf injury in the ongoing PBA Philippine Cup finals.
PBA Images
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 30, 2020 - 2:28pm

MANILA, Philippines — TNT star Bobby Ray Parks Jr. has been listed as “doubtful” for Game Two of the PBA Philippine Cup Finals against Barangay Ginebra on Wednesday.

Per The STAR’s Bryan Ulanday, Parks is nursing a left calf strain.

Parks tallied 20 points in Game One on Sunday, which saw the Gin Kings outlasting the Tropang Giga in overtime, 100-94.

TNT is hoping to have Parks back in shape by Game Three. Their top-scoring forward is currently the frontrunner in statistical points in the league.

Already down 0-1 in the Finals, losing Parks will be a big blow to TNT’s title hopes.

