NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Next Hidilyn Diaz? Sisters cop weightlifting medals in Peru contest
Next Hidilyn Diaz? Sisters cop weightlifting medals in Peru contest
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - November 15, 2020 - 4:37pm

MANILA, Philippines -- Sisters Rose Jean and Rosegie Ramos showed potential to be the next Hidilyn Diaz as the teenage sensations raked in the medals in the International Weightlifting Federation Online World Youth Championship hosted by Peru.

Rose Jean, 15, struck gold in the snatch with a 63kg and added a silver with a 138kg in the girls’ 45kg division while Rosegie, 17, copped a couple of silver with lifts of 78kg in the snatch and 176kg in the girls’ 55kg class.

More medals are expected to come in for the country as Anne Betua (girls’ 49kg) and Asian Youth gold medalist Vanessa Sarno (71kg) are expected to compete in the coming days in the event that drew participation of 399 lifters from 61 countries.

“In spite of this catastrophic pandemic, and lack of proper equipment, we would like to thank our national coaches Ramon Solis and Gary Hortelano from Cebu, senior national coach Tony Agustin and Allen Diaz from Zamboanga and Nicolas Jaluag from Bohol for keeping our provincial lifters on track,” said Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas president Monico Puentevella.

“We continue our struggle to find the successors for our Olympic silver medalist Hidilyn Diaz,” he added.

Puentevella said he hopes the SWP could organize several national tournaments if the situation permits next year.

“Next year, the SWP will host three national championships, one in March before the Tokyo Olympics and in two in September and November. Thanks to the Philippine Sports Commission and our private sponsors,” he said.

WEIGHTLIFTING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Thirdy Ravena struggles vs Tokyo as San-En continues slump
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
The 23-year-old's squad was sent to their third straight loss and slipped further down with a 2-12 record in the season.
Sports
fbfb
Alaska's Cariaso blasts TNT consultant for 'insensitive act' after Galliguez accident
By John Bryan Ulanday | 22 hours ago
Alaska coach Jeff Cariaso was “upset” with TNT Tropang Giga consultant Mark Dickel for asking for a flagrant foul...
Sports
fbfb
Fil-Am cagebelles eke out deals in US NCAA
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Apart from Gilas women hooper Ella Fajardo, three other cagebelles inked deals with US NCAA Division I and II schools in the...
Sports
fbfb
e-Gilas bucks slow start, tops Day 1 of FIBA eSports Open II
By Michelle Lojo | 7 hours ago
Though suffering a stunning loss to Australia, 53-70, in their first game of the day, the defending Southeast Asian champs...
Sports
fbfb
'Overachieving' Phoenix approaches semis vs TNT with optimism, says coach
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Having considered their campaign as already "overachieving", first-time head coach Robinson is simply telling his team to...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Bulanadi, Suerte, Baltazar lift MPBL banner to FIBA Asia Cup
By Roy Luarca | 50 minutes ago
Point-pilers Allyn Bulanadi and Rey Suerte and board-crasher Justine Baltazar will show their mettle for Gilas Pilipinas this...
Sports
fbfb
Juvic ties for 19th in JPGA return
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
The smooth-swinging former Asian Tour No. 1 actually checked a woeful round of two bogeys and a double bogey by ramming in...
Sports
fbfb
Lascuna, Que toughen up PGT Riviera cast
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
The organizing Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc. got the green light from the Games and Amusements Board and the Inter-Agency...
Sports
fbfb
Next Hidilyn Diaz? Sisters cop weightlifting medals in Peru contest
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Rose Jean, 15, struck gold in the snatch with a 63kg and added a silver with a 138kg in the girls’ 45kg division while...
Sports
fbfb
Beach volleyball also eyeing pro status
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
After adding the country's first-ever women's basketball, 3x3 basketball and women's volleyball professional leagues, the...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with