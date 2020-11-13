NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
SBP given go signal to prepare for FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers
Isaac Go, Rey Suerte, Allyn Bulanadi, Matt Nieto and Mike Nieto
SBP given go signal to prepare for FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - November 13, 2020 - 3:08pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas has received the green light from the government to allow Gilas Pilipinas to start preparation for the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers set November 26 to 30 in Manama, Bahrain.

“The SBP already had a plan in place to form a team for the November window weeks ago but we had to make sure we did everything by the book because of the current situation,” said SBP President Al Panlilio.

"SBP Chairman Emeritus Manny V. Pangilinan, being part of the FIBA’s Central Board, has been adamant about our participation as FIBA restarts the Asia Cup Qualifiers to further strengthen our partnership with them and show that we’re completely behind them in this endeavor.

“MVP’s guidance has been pivotal throughout this process and we’re happy to finally get the green light,” he added.

No less than the National Action Plan Against COVID-19 Secretary Carlito Galvez, Jr. and Deputy Chief Implementer Undersecretary Vince Dizon gave the green light for the long awaited resumption of training for the national team.

The SBP also announced the composition of the squad headed by Kobe Paras, Juan Gomez de Liano, Isaac Go and Ivorian Angelo Kouame, should his naturalization papers gets enacted in Congress in time for the five-day bubble.

Also in the roster are Javi Gomez de Liano, Rey Suerte, Justine Baltazar, Matt and Mike Nieto, Dave Ildefonso, Will Navarro, Kenmark Carino, Calvin Oftana, Jaydee Tungcab, Dwight Ramos and Allyn Bulanadi.

The SBP went collegiate because the majority of the PBA teams are currently in the Clark bubble.

The coaching staff will be composed of Jong Uichico, Tab Baldwin, Boyet Fernandez, Alton Lister, Sandro Soriano and Andrei Tolentino.

“Our partnership with the PBA allowed us to have five players in Isaac Go, Matt Nieto, Mike Nieto, Allyn Bulanadi, and Rey Suerte as full-time members of our Gilas Pilipinas Men’s Team and we already sent invitations to a select group of players to join our training, which will also have a bubble setup,” said Panlilio.

“We’re thankful for the continued guidance from the NTF and IATF and we will closely work with them to ensure that our team’s preparation and departure from the Philippines will be safe.”

The SBP wrote the Inter-Agency Task Force last October 19 to ask for guidance but was it was turned down because the Department of Foreign Affairs did not allow Filipinos to travel to Bahrain.

It wrote again last Monday for reconsideration after making assurances the organizers will exercise strict safety and medical protocols in place for the event including testing before departure and upon arrival in Manama.

“After careful deliberation and taking into consideration the safety and health protocols of both countries involved, as well as the lifting by the Department of Foreign Affairs of the travel ban to Bahrain, we are pleased to inform you that the NTF has reconsidered its earlier position and hereby allows the participation of the SBP to the Qualifiers for the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup,” the letter stated.

“The NTF likewise allows the SBP to conduct basketball practice at Inspire, Calamba, Laguna under a ‘bubble’ arrangement.”

The SBP is extending its appreciation to FIBA for adjusting their plans for the competitions and the Bahrain Basketball Association for graciously accepting the hosting of this event in such a short notice.

“We know it was very challenging for FIBA and Bahrain to put all the safety protocols in place with only a few weeks to work with but the SBP is confident that our team will be playing in a safe environment in Bahrain,” added Panlilio.

BASKETBALL GILAS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Rockets’ Westbrook requests trade on birthday
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
First reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania, Westbrook expressed his desire to transfer teams for the second year in a...
Sports
fbfb
SMB's Fajardo distributes donations for 'Ulysses' victims
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
The six-time PBA MVP awardee, who was unable to join his squad in the PBA bubble in Clark City due to injury, extended a helping...
Sports
fbfb
Philippine booters hold fundraiser for 'Ulysses' victims
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
An initiative dubbed "PFL Cares", the country's premiere football league gathered items from some of its biggest stars to...
Sports
fbfb
New license paves way for amateur athletes to play in pro leagues
By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
Thanks to the Games and Amusements Board’s Special Guest License or SGL, amateur athletes can now play in the professional...
Sports
fbfb
Tiger in the hunt but Casey leads Masters with best major start
6 hours ago
Paul Casey seized the clubhouse lead in the darkness-halted opening round of the Masters at rain-softened Augusta National...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
e-Gilas tests mettle vs bigger field in FIBA Esports Open
By John Bryan Ulanday | 6 minutes ago
Reigning Southeast Asian champion e-Gilas Pilipinas eyes to bring home glory and honor once again in the bigger edition of...
Sports
fbfb
Saso in danger of missing the cut with 76
By Dante Navarro | 39 minutes ago
Yuka Saso turned from awesome to awful in a week’s time, succumbing to the Great Island Club course’s punishing...
Sports
fbfb
Gilas women’s cager Fajardo officially signs with US NCAA's Fairleigh Dickinson
By Luisa Morales | 39 minutes ago
Fajardo, 17, helped steer the Gilas women Under-18 squad into a historic Top 8 finish in the FIBA 3x3 Under-18 World Cup in...
Sports
fbfb
SBP given go signal to prepare for FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
No less than the National Action Plan Against COVID-19 Secretary Carlito Galvez, Jr. and Deputy Chief Implementer Undersecretary...
Sports
fbfb
Former NBA player Amir Johnson, vets join Sotto, Green in Team Ignite
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The young squad of Kai Sotto and Jalen Green in Team Ignite has had a huge boost of experience with the addition of seasoned...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with