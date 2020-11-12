PBA playoffs set for tip-off Friday

NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
The six-peat seeking San Miguel Beermen will tip-off their postseason bid on Friday when they face off with the Meralco Bolts
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 12, 2020 - 10:48am

MANILA, Philippines — The matchups for the PBA Philippine Cup playoffs are finalized as the eliminations concluded Wednesday at the PBA bubble in Clark City, Pampanga.

The eight remaining squads will have more time to rest their bodies as the league expects a less busy schedule after daily elimination games.

Top-ranked Barangay Ginebra will take on Rain or Shine, which slid down to the eighth spot yesterday after a loss to Phoenix.

The win propelled the Fuel Masters to second place behind the Gin Kings, where they will face the streaking Magnolia Hotshots who are riding a six game-win streak.

In the other matchups, the TNT Tropang Giga, who began their bubble journey with five straight wins, will clash with the Alaska Aces.

The six-peat seeking San Miguel Beermen, meanwhile, will face the Meralco Bolts.

The top four teams Ginebra, Phoenix Super LPG, TNT Tropang Giga and the SMB Beermen have a twice-to-beat advantage in the first round of the post-season.

The playoffs will begin on Friday, November 13, with SMB and Meralco facing off in the first game, and Ginebra playing Rain or Shine.

