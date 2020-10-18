NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Juan GDL returns to 3x3 roots in Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3
Juan Gomez de Liaño
Courtesy of Chooks-to-Go
Juan GDL returns to 3x3 roots in Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - October 18, 2020 - 10:29am

MANILA, Philippines — Juan Gomez de Liaño is making a return to 3x3 basketball in the upcoming 2020 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 President's Cup.

After three years of shifting to 5-on-5 in his collegiate year, the University of the Philippines 6'1" guard is coming back to his roots.

"I was introduced to 3x3 basketball when I was 8 or 9 years old. I would play 3x3 with grownups; I grew up playing in the streets," Gomez de Liaño said.

"We're playing 3x3 and that's the OG," he said.

Prior to his UAAP Seniors stint with the Fighting Maroons, Gomez de Liaño was part of a quartet with Aj Edu, Rhayyan Amsali and Encho Serrano who led the Philippines to a historic seventh place finish in the FIBA Under-18 World Cup.

Now, with the Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards, Gomez de Liaño is back on the 3x3 court.

This time playing with older players like Gab Banal, Tonino Gonzaga and Jai Reyes, Gomez de Liaño aims to win it all in the pro 3x3 tourney.

"We joined this tournament with one mindset — to win," Gomez de Liaño said.

The President's Cup begins on October 21 and ends on October 30 at the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 bubble in Calamba, Laguna.

BASKETBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pinay chessers stun Iranians
By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Woman Grandmaster Janelle Mae Frayna and Woman International Master Kylen Joy Mordido came through with stirring victories...
Sports
fbfb
Montalbo rules virtual shootout; Scottie gives back
By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
TNT Tropang Giga rookie Kib Montalbo emerged champion in the first PBA 3-point Shootout Charity Virtual Tournament.
Sports
fbfb
Fashion statements in PBA bubble
By Joaquin M. Henson | October 18, 2020 - 12:00am
Players are delivering a wide variety of fashion statements in the PBA Clark bubble and it’s providing an entertaining side attraction to the games.
Sports
fbfb
Kai Sotto, Team Ignite rave over NBA G League homecourt
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Ignite, made up of Sotto, Filipino-American Jalen Green, Jonathan Kuminga, Daishen Nix, Princepal Singh and Isaiah Todd, visited...
Sports
fbfb
Inside the PBA Bubble: Meralco’s father-and-son tandem cherish company; Cone, Lastimosa rekindle friendship
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Meralco coach Norman Black and his rookie son Aaron are enjoying their company together in one team, and in one place.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
SEA Games 2019 in photos
309 days ago
Hauling a total of 387 medals, 149 golds, 117 silvers and 121 bronzes, the Philippines finished their best campaign in the...
Sports
fbfb
Unforgettable moments for Team Philippines in the 30th SEA Games
By Luisa Morales | 311 days ago
After almost two straight weeks of sports action in the country, let's look back at some of Team Philippines' most memorable...
Sports
fbfb
Philippines caps 30th SEA Games hosting with overall championship
By Luisa Morales | 311 days ago
Hauling a whopping 149 golds, 117 silvers and 120 bronze medals, the Philippines finishes atop the standings by a long mile...
Sports
fbfb
Multi-titled Tim Cone ecstatic to add Gilas' SEA Games gold to growing collection
By Luisa Morales | 311 days ago
"You can't go wrong with a gold medal. My gosh, a gold medal. That's something you could remember forever," Cone said after...
Sports
fbfb
Gilas belles relish SEA Games double gold
By Luisa Morales | 311 days ago
Ruling both the 3x3 and the 5x5 tournaments of the biennial meet, the Gilas belles announced their dominance in women's hoops...
Sports
fbfb
Gilas sweeps way to 13th straight SEA Games crown
By Luisa Morales | 312 days ago
While the Thais were keeping themselves within striking distance of Gilas in the first two quarters, the Philippines had another...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with