NBA 2K21 previews next-gen gameplay

MANILA, Philippines — Gaming company 2K unveiled the first look at what gamers can expect on next-generation consoles this November, with a new NBA 2K21 gameplay video captured on PlayStation 5.

To be made available by November 10 on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and then on November 19 for PlayStation 5 in the Philippines, the new gameplay displays dynamic and visually stunning graphics, elevating the game to new immersive heights.

The next-gen version of NBA 2K21 has expanded and improved upon a number of features of older versions of the game, including leaps in graphical advancements like lighting, textures, physics and animations.

On-court animation and collision engines have also made for a smoother and tougher game than ever before.

Even arenas in the game are set to come to life with more than 150 unique AI-driven characters in the stands to create a groundbreaking Lower Bowl Experience.

The newest edition of the NBA 2K21 game will also have an expanded soundtrack with 202 songs at launch and more to come.

Apart from the above mentioned, more features will be unvelied about other parts of the game like the MyPLAYER builder, MyCAREER, the WNBA, MyGM, and MyLEAGUE.