Lakers fend off gritty Heat, on verge of NBA title

MANILA, Philippines — The Los Angeles Lakers held off a pesky Miami Heat side in Game Four of the NBA Finals to go up 3-1 in the series, 102-96, on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

The Lakers survived a low-scoring affair against a determined Heat defense that was reinforced by the returning Bam Adebayo.

It was a see-saw affair that saw neither team pulling away at any point in the game.

But LeBron James' offense picked up in the third quarter and helped the Frank Vogel-coached squad take the win.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope hit a dagger three to put the Lakers up by five, 93-88 with about three minutes left in the game to give the Lakers breathing space.

Anthony Davis then sank another crucial trey to put them up nine, 100-91 with a little over 40 ticks left in the game.

James led the Lakers with 28 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists while Davis finished with 22 points and nine boards.

Caldwell-Pope, who hit clutch shots in the final quarter to lift the Lakers to the win, contributed 15 points.

Jimmy Butler was once again the go-to scorer for the Miami Heat with 22 points. He also had 10 rebounds and eight assists.

Rookie sensation Tyler Herro had 21 markers while Adebayo, in his first game back after missing the last two outings, had 15 points and seven boards.